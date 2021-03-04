Avantis Investors Continues to Build out Relationship Management Team

"We're continuing to see a lot of demand for our solutions, and we expect to continue growing the team in the coming months," added Pat Keating, Avantis Investors Chief Operating Officer.

Gaynor joined Avantis from Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA), where she most recently served as a regional director of its Global Client Group. In that capacity, she was responsible for overseeing and expanding East Coast client relationships with independent financial advisors. Gaynor is also a sought-after public speaker who has presented at numerous events and conferences for end-investor and advisor audiences. She previously held positions with BNY Mellon, Moody's Analytics and BlackRock.

Gaynor received a bachelor of arts degree in European history from Columbia University. She holds Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Yost also comes to the firm from DFA, where he served as vice president and was responsible for updating financial advisors in the central U.S. on capital markets research, assisting in the communication of investment concepts and consulting on asset allocation and business development issues. He previously held positions with USAA, First Data, Scottrade and Lipper.

Yost holds a bachelor's degree in science in finance and economics from the University of Denver. He is a CFA charterholder and holds Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Avantis also recently launched its first fixed income mutual funds: Avantis® Core Municipal Fixed Income (AVMUX), Avantis® Core Fixed Income (AVIGX) and Avantis® Short-Term Fixed Income (AVSFX).

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve investment professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Frankfurt, Germany; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.7 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com

