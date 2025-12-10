Reached in six years, Avantis' milestone reinforces rapid growth and global expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis Investors®, a global investment offering from American Century Investments®, surpassed $100 billion* in assets under management (AUM) on December 9, 2025. The milestone comes three months after crossing $90 billion in AUM and six years after Avantis' launch.

Avantis Investors Surpasses $100 Billion in Assets Under Management, December 2025

Since its founding in 2019, Avantis has been focused on delivering value-added solutions at attractive fees to investors—first in the U.S. and now around the world. Avantis, along with American Century, has become a top five active ETF issuer by AUM**, driven by a commitment to meeting client needs through innovative investment solutions.

"This milestone reflects the trust our clients place in Avantis and our dedication to delivering investment solutions that meet their evolving needs," said Eduardo Repetto, chief investment officer, Avantis Investors. "Listening to our clients and responding with solutions that help them achieve their goals has contributed to us being one of the fastest-growing ETF issuers in the industry."

Avantis offers 44 investment strategies across the United States, Australia and Europe, with listings in London, Frankfurt and Zurich. Through the first 11 months of 2025, Avantis strategies brought in nearly $27 billion in net new investments, setting a new calendar-year high.

"The continued adoption we see from investors reinforces the belief we had when we started Avantis. Clients see value in low-cost, broadly diversified solutions," said Philip McInnis, Chief Investment Strategist at Avantis. "We will continue to bring strategies into the market where clients have asked for help."

Avantis solutions focus on long-term investing and are broadly diversified, with transparency, low fees and low turnover along with the potential to add value versus market benchmarks through daily active oversight. Avantis has recently won recognition from ETF Express and the Swiss ETF awards for its international and U.S. equity ETFs and its international expansion.

Avantis Investors is part of American Century Investments, an asset manager with a reputation for client care, stewardship and stability. Through American Century's relationship with the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, investments with Avantis help support research that can improve human health and save lives. Since 2000, American Century's dividends distributed to the Stowers Institute have totaled more than $2 billion.

For more information, visit: www.AvantisInvestors.com.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com .

*Assets under supervision as of 12/09/25.

©2025 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved

**Top 5 active ETF issuers in AUM. Source: Morningstar data out of 359 ETF issuers overall and 321 active ETF issuers, as of June 30, 2025.

This material has been prepared for educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, investment, accounting, legal or tax advice.

Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against loss of principal

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Contact: Lisa Patterson

[email protected]

SOURCE American Century Investments