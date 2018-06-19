Avantis Medical Names Matt Frushell as President and CEO, Salmaan Hameed as CTO, as Company Moves to Full Commercial Operation

"We're excited to have Matt join the team and take the company to the next level," said DiTonno.

Also announced, the promotion of Salmaan Hameed from his position as vice president of research, development and manufacturing to his full operational role as CTO. Prior to his seven years with Avantis, Hameed worked at Stryker where he held various senior technical roles.

"The Third Eye Panoramic is an elegant medical innovation that makes a real difference in healthcare and is easy for clinicians to adopt and use. I'm looking forward to working with Tony, Salmaan, and the entire team to bring this remarkable technology to physicians and patients and to continue advancements in cancer detection," said Frushell. "The recent announcement of our commercial partnership with PENTAX Medical, an industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, underscores the strength of our innovative products."

Avantis will now be partnering with PENTAX Medical to bring to market the Third Eye Panoramic system, the industry's first auxiliary imaging system for colon cancer screening. Third Eye Panoramic uses sophisticated optics, imaging and software analysis to enhance field of view, allowing endoscopists to see blind spots behind folds and flexures (tight turns) in the colon. The Third Eye Panoramic device has been cleared for marketing by the FDA and is in use across the U.S. Approximately two-thirds of polyps that are missed are located behind folds in the wall of the colon, where they're very difficult to detect with a standard forward-viewing colonoscope. Third Eye Panoramic greatly increases the potential for detection, and since the innovative system is compatible with most major colonoscopy systems, it has wide application in the field.

