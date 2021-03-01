Avantis Systems: Free VR Social Engagement Platform for Schools Launched to Combat Isolation Among Children

Ongoing school closures impact both students' well-being and ability to learn, as students go without important parts of a normal school day such as recess, lunchtime and after-school activities. Last year, a study published in the Journal of American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry found that children are experiencing high rates of loneliness during the lockdown, and that this is contributing to increased rates of anxiety and depression. With disruption to classrooms likely to continue for several months, it is essential that children are able to interact with their peers during the school day.

Each "VRroom" is easy for students to navigate and features exciting settings such as a beach, playground and theme park. The advanced spatial audio system enables them to split off into impromptu conversation groups, just as they would on the schoolyard. Students are represented by their choice of avatar, which creates a game-like feel and enhances student confidence. The platform offers a safe way for students to feel like they are sharing a space with their classmates, just as they normally would at school.

Nik Tuson, CEO of Avantis, says: "Research suggests that 76 percent of parents and carers are worried that their children are lonely. As a parent myself, I know students are missing the core parts of their school day, like recess and lunchtime, which get them interacting on a social level. These unstructured interactions are key to developing their communication skills outside of the family unit.

"Schools closures have been detrimental to student well-being. That is why we are launching VRroom, a simple solution for schools to create safe, virtual spaces such as schoolyards – among many more elaborate scenes."

VRroom is designed to be straightforward to use and quick to get started. Teachers can set up accounts in a matter of minutes and begin creating safe, secure virtual spaces for their students immediately. The experience is powered by a brand-new collaborative technology, which enables students and teachers to connect, talk and interact from anywhere with an internet connection.

VRroom is available for free to all schools. For more information visit: https://www.vr-room.com/

About Avantis

Avantis Systems, the creators of ClassVR, provide simple classroom technology used by more than a million students in over 70 countries.

The world's first virtual reality designed just for education provides everything a school needs to seamlessly implement VR technology in any classroom, all at an affordable cost. www.classvr.com

SOURCE Avantis Systems