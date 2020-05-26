Avantor® Announces Closing of Secondary Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

RADNOR, Pa., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) ("Avantor" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, today announced the closing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 51,750,000 shares of the Company's common stock held by certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") at the public offering price of $16.25 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 6,750,000 additional shares of common stock.

No shares were sold by the Company. The Selling Stockholders received all of the proceeds from this offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan served as the joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Guggenheim Securities and Jefferies served as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to this offering has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone 1-866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected].

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. We operate in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. We set science in motion to create a better world.

Global Media Contact

Allison Hosak

Senior Vice President, Global Communications

Avantor

+1 908-329-7281

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Tommy J. Thomas, CPA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Avantor

+1 781-375-8051

[email protected]

