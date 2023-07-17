Avantor® Announces Plans for New and Expanded Bridgewater, N.J. Innovation Center

New Investment Supports Collaboration with Customers to Create Customized Workflow Solutions

RADNOR, Pa., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, education and government, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced plans to relocate and significantly expand the company's Bridgewater, N.J. Innovation Center. The Bridgewater Innovation Center opened in 2017 and serves as a technology-driven research and collaboration environment where Avantor works with customers to develop and enhance their offerings. The new location will feature double the current size of the available lab and pilot space.

The expanded Innovation Center will open in August 2024 at a nearby location in Bridgewater, N.J. The new site will support customers' pipelines across all modalities, including monoclonals, cell and gene therapy and mRNA, and will feature a development and application area, including a viral vector laboratory.

"We are committed to supporting our customers' requirements and growth, and this expansion allows us to take an even more collaborative approach to deliver customized solutions that move science forward," said Nandkumar Deorkar, SVP of Research & Development and Innovation, Avantor. "By adding capacity, talent, and capability to our Innovation Center, Avantor is in a stronger position to support the growing demands for gene therapy and mRNA workflows, facilitate pipeline project execution and enable quicker production scale-up. These enhancements will pave the way for the innovations of tomorrow."

Labs in the new Bridgewater Innovation Center will include upstream and downstream process development, chemistry and material science, analytical and bioanalytical, viral vector workflows and electronic materials. Larger and more flexible pilot labs with additional capacity and capability to produce novel excipients, resins and biopharma reagents will enable quicker production scale-up for customers. Additional pilot areas for upstream and downstream production will highlight Avantor's chemical manufacturing and single-use expertise.

Additionally, Avantor's expanded Innovation Center will feature digital service offerings, such as Avantor's Inventory Manager, a proprietary, vendor-agnostic cloud-based software designed to serve as the central transactional and intelligence hub for lab inventory management.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

