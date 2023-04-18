Avantor® Announces Supplier Award Winners at Americas Sales Conference

RADNOR, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, education and government, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, hosted more than 1,200 attendees including the Americas sales organization and suppliers this week at the 2023 Americas Sales Conference in Orlando, Fla.

The Americas Sales Conference is an important forum that strengthens collaboration among suppliers and across Avantor's sales organization to achieve growth opportunities. Avantor's suppliers are crucial partners, providing expanded choice with innovative and differentiated products that enable customers to continue advancing science from discovery to delivery.

The Avantor Supplier Awards recognize winners across a range of categories and product segments. Honorees are evaluated based on criteria such as product quality, collaboration, operational excellence, marketing, and performance. The 2023 Supplier of the Year award is uniquely selected by the Avantor field organization, honoring the supplier's outstanding product, field support, marketing programs, including efforts to navigate dynamic environment and drive growth over the past three years.

"Every year, I look forward to interacting with all of our suppliers and associates at Avantor's Americas Sales Conference. On behalf of everyone at Avantor, I would like to congratulate the winners on their achievements, we are inspired by your commitment to excellence. Today and every day, we are proud to partner with our suppliers to meet customers' needs," said Jim Bramwell, Executive Vice President, Americas at Avantor.

2023 Supplier Award winners

Supplier of the Year: Contec

Operational Excellence Award – Platinum Level Achievement: TechNiGlove International

Supplier of the Year – Product Innovation: Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Supply Chain Collaboration: Micronova

Supplier Diversity/Small Business Supplier of the Year: TWD TradeWinds

Supplier of the Year – Chemical and Clinical: Beantown Chemical

Supplier of the Year – Furniture, Equipment, and Instruments: BioFit

Supplier of the Year – Laboratory Consumables: Agilent Chemistries and Supplies Division

Supplier of the Year – Production and Safety Consumables: Veltek

Supplier of the Year – Life Science: Quanta Bio

Responsible Supplier Program Collaboration: Cytiva

Responsible Supplier Program Collaboration: Corning

Avantor's Americas Sales Conference provides an opportunity for the sales organization and suppliers to connect and collaborate on how to best support customer needs. Suppliers that attended the conference shared insight on product innovations, industry trends, and customer solutions. Avantor will host suppliers in similar events in Europe and AMEA later this spring.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

