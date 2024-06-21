Avantor® Appoints Corey Walker as President of Laboratory Solutions

RADNOR, Pa. , June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, today announced that Corey Walker has rejoined the company as President of Avantor's Laboratory Solutions business, reporting to CEO Michael Stubblefield.

"Corey's deep knowledge of our end markets and industry, coupled with his familiarity with our organization and customers, makes him the ideal leader for our Laboratory Solutions business," said Michael Stubblefield, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are very excited to welcome Corey back to Avantor to advance our business transformation and accelerate our growth strategy."

Mr. Walker has a track record of success and deep expertise in life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer of ILC Dover, a global supplier to the biopharma and medical device end markets. From 2016 to 2020, he was an Executive Vice President at Avantor and led the Americas region as well as the global Biomaterials and Electronic Materials businesses. He holds a bachelor's in marketing and business management from Brigham Young University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Added Corey Walker, President of Laboratory Solutions: "Avantor has established an enviable market position, portfolio and value proposition. I have always had great respect for Michael and the company, and I look forward to partnering with the team to enhance the customer experience, accelerate our transformation and drive growth."

Mr. Walker succeeds Randy Stone, who served as Executive Vice President of Laboratory Solutions.

"We appreciate Randy's contributions to Avantor, including leading a best-in-class Laboratory Solutions segment team and advancing our business transformation, and we wish him continued success," added Stubblefield.

Avantor's new operating model, including two global operating segments – Laboratory Solutions and Bioscience Production – became effective in January 2024. The company is reaffirming fiscal year 2024 guidance, as last reaffirmed during its first quarter earnings call.

