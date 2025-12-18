Avantor® Appoints Simon Dingemans to its Board of Directors

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, today announced the appointment of Simon Dingemans to its Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2026.

Mr. Dingemans is an accomplished executive with extensive global leadership experience across healthcare, finance and strategic business transformation. He was previously the Chief Financial Officer of GlaxoSmithKline plc, a Partner at Goldman Sachs, and a Managing Director at The Carlyle Group. He currently serves on the boards of Vodafone Group Plc and WPP plc.

"The Board continues to take action to accelerate growth and profitability at Avantor," said Gregory Summe, incoming Chairman of the Avantor board. "With Simon's breadth of experience guiding complex global organizations and his background in operational transformation, financial discipline and strategic execution, he is well suited to help advance the Avantor Revival plan. Simon's appointment demonstrates the Board's commitment to finding the best talent to help create value for our stakeholders."

"Avantor's innovative products and services have made the Company a trusted partner to the scientific community across the globe," said Mr. Dingemans. "I look forward to supporting the Company's efforts to drive operational improvements, deepen customer partnerships and position Avantor for sustainable, long-term success."

About Simon Dingemans

Simon Dingemans is an accomplished business leader with significant experience guiding large global organizations through complex financial, operational and strategic initiatives. During his tenure as Chief Financial Officer of GlaxoSmithKline plc, he led major business services and technology modernization programs, oversaw capital allocation and financial operations, and supported strategic transactions that helped reshape the company's portfolio. He currently serves on the Boards of Vodafone Group Plc, WPP plc and Genomics LTD, where he is also non-executive Chair.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Dingemans held senior leadership positions at Goldman Sachs International, where he oversaw UK investment banking and European mergers activity, and later served in senior advisory and operating roles at The Carlyle Group. He holds both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in geography from the University of Oxford.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

