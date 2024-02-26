Avantor® Celebrates Supplier Award Honorees at 2024 European Sales Conference

RADNOR, Pa. and LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, recognized supplier excellence across a range of categories and products at its 2024 European Sales Conference in Lisbon, Portugal earlier this month. The event brought together Avantor's European sales organization and the Company's supplier partners and focused on collaboration to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

As part of the event, the Avantor Supplier Award honorees were celebrated for distinguished product quality, collaboration, operational excellence, marketing, and overall performance.

"The European Sales Conference is a valuable opportunity to connect with our supplier partners who play a crucial role from discovery to delivery in providing choice and innovation to our customers. It was a privilege to celebrate all our honorees, alongside our suppliers and associates, and the contributions they have made to our customers and our business," said Jim Bramwell, Executive Vice President, Sales and Customer Excellence at Avantor.

The Supplier of the Year award is nominated by the Avantor sales organization, honoring the supplier's outstanding product, field support and marketing programs. The European sales organization selected BINDER GmbH as the Supplier of the Year for 2024.

"At BINDER GmbH, we are proud of our leading position in production of environmental simulation chambers and have always believed that not only our great offering but also relationships with our partners and end customers drives sales growth. We are delighted and honored that our values align with those of Avantor. Thank you for recognizing us as Supplier of the Year and we look forward to continued success," said Michael Binder-Pfaff, Vice President Sales & International Organizations at BINDER GmbH.

2024 Supplier Award Winners Announced at European Sales Conference

Supplier of the Year – BINDER GmbH

Supplier of the Year: Microbiology – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Microbiology Business

Supplier of the Year: Chemicals – USP

Supplier of the Year: Furniture, Equipment & Instruments – Julabo

Supplier of the Year: Laboratory Consumables – Sartorius

Supplier of the Year: Production & Safety Consumables – 3M

Supplier of the Year: Life Science – Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Responsible Supplier Program Performance Award – Ahlstrom

Operational Excellence Award – Eppendorf

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries. From discovery to delivery, we work side-by-side with scientists around the world to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology at scale. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

