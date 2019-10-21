Avantor® Declares Dividend on Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to holders of its 6.250% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of $0.78 per share at a rate per share of 1.560%, payable on November 15, 2019 to holders of record on November 1, 2019.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. We operate in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. We set science in motion to create a better world.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by Avantor's representatives may contain, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offerings and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on Avantor's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions Avantor's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, Avantor's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, Avantor's ability to anticipate consumer demand; changes in consumer confidence and spending; Avantor's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in Avantor's prospectuses filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on May 20, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Avantor undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contact

Allison Hosak

Senior Vice President, Global Communications

Avantor

+1 610.573.2661

Allison.Hosak@Avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact

Helen O'Donnell

Managing Director

Solebury Trout

+1 203.428.3213

Hodonnell@soleburytrout.com

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News