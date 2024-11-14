Avantor® Opens New Bridgewater Innovation Center Focused on Solving Life Science's Biggest Challenges

Avantor's new Bridgewater Innovation Center spans 60,000 square feet, doubling its previous laboratory and pilot plant capacity. Purpose-designed for collaborative work, the center houses spaces for upstream and downstream process development, dedicated analytical testing labs, and a viral vector laboratory. An expanded pilot plant supports scale-up simulations, enabling rapid customization across the entire bioprocessing workflow.

"Our new Bridgewater Innovation Center is twice the size of our previous facility and adds capacity, talent and capabilities to support the growing demands for monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapy and mRNA workflows," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO of Avantor. "Working side-by-side with customers in our network of innovation centers across the globe enables us to power science at every step to deliver life-changing therapies faster, and more cost effectively."

The Bridgewater Innovation Center allows Avantor to optimize and accelerate biomanufacturing processes at scale; resulting in faster problem solving, streamlined knowledge exchange, and strategic co-innovation. Staffed with Ph.D. scientists, bioengineers, biologists, and process engineers, this center enhances both capacity and expertise to support customers' needs. The facility also supports Avantor's sustainability goals, reinforcing the Company's commitment to environmental responsibility.

For more information about the Bridgewater Innovation Center, visit: https://www.avantorsciences.com/us/en/about/innovation-in-biopharma/avantor-bridgewater-innovation-center.

