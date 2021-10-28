Avantor® Opens Second European Single-use Facility in the Netherlands; Supports Growing Demand for Bioproduction

Located between Amsterdam and Leiden in the industrial corridor of the Netherlands, the Hillegom facility enables Avantor to manufacture, package and deliver single-use solutions that support all stages of biologics manufacturing including upstream, downstream and fill-finish.

"We continue to grow our single-use footprint and capabilities to serve the needs of the global biopharma industry," said Dr. Ger Brophy, Executive Vice President of Biopharma Production at Avantor. "We are proud to be part of the Hillegom community and boost our presence in the Netherlands. Opening this site also reflects our commitment to support the growing demand for speed and efficiency in bioproduction. This facility will enhance the regional single-use supply chain in Europe, and Avantor looks forward to continuing to grow our business in this important market."

In addition to its two sites in Europe, Avantor's global single-use footprint includes multiple sites in the United States as well as a site in Changzhou, China that was acquired as part of the Company's recent acquisition of RIM Bio. Additionally, Avantor has recently announced its intent to acquire Masterflex®, a leading global manufacturer of peristaltic pumps and aseptic single-use fluid transfer technologies, which will strengthen its offering across all bioproduction platforms.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

