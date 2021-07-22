Avantor® Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report; Drives Positive Impact through Science for Goodness Platform

Avantor's Science for Goodness sustainability platform enhances the Company's framework for creating long-term value by embedding sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices throughout its entire business.

"Issuing our first sustainability report is a key milestone that reflects Avantor's unwavering commitment to corporate responsibility and improving the world through science," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO of Avantor. "I am inspired by our associates across the globe who are passionately delivering for our customers and working to create a more inclusive and equitable environment for all. We made significant progress in 2020 and we are looking forward to accelerating our sustainability efforts."

Highlights of the Company's progress include continuing to enhance the diversity of its management team; establishing a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within its operations; financially partnering with STEM education and healthcare programs; integrating sustainability practices throughout Avantor's supply chain; and adopting enhancements to shareholder rights to increase engagement and director accountability. The sustainability report also details Avantor's efforts to support companies at the forefront of research, development and production of COVID-19 therapies and vaccines.

Avantor's Science for Goodness platform and its sustainability report align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and are informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's (SASB) reporting standards. The platform also enables the Company to continually measure and report progress against four key commitment pillars:

People & Culture is centered on advancing an inclusive and diverse culture of belonging, with Company goals to further increase management diversity and maintain top health and safety performance within the industry.

Innovation & Environment focuses on creating a sustainable future with smart solutions, including the Company's target to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions 15% by 2025 1 .

Through Community Engagement , Avantor is taking action to build a better world through philanthropic giving and volunteerism, with ongoing efforts to improve global access to STEM education and healthcare and increase associate volunteer hours.

Governance & Integrity focuses on driving strong corporate governance and ensuring the highest standards for quality, service and ethical behavior. Among other initiatives, the Company plans to launch its Avantor Responsible Partner Program in 2021, enhancing expectations and engagement surrounding partner responsibility.

Please visit this site to read Avantor's Sustainability Report. Additional details on the report will be discussed during the Company's previously announced Second Quarter 2021 Earnings call scheduled for Friday, July 30, 2021.

1. Absolute reduction of scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions vs. 2019 baseline.

