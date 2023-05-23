Avantor® Releases 2023 Science for Goodness Sustainability Report

Avantor Commits to Setting Near-Term Emission Reduction Targets in Support of Science Based Targets initiative

RADNOR, Pa., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress made in 2022 implementing environment, social & governance practices, in alignment with the company's mission to set science in motion to create a better world.

Building on the company's momentum to date in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Avantor has also committed to setting a near-term company-wide emission reduction goal in line with climate science that will be validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"At Avantor, mitigating our environmental impact is vitally important to our mission of propelling science forward, and we look forward to driving efforts to support sound climate science," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO at Avantor. "We are well on our way to exceed our 2025 goal of a 15 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and are committed to expanding on this progress."

Avantor has made significant progress in the past year on its four Science for Goodness sustainability pillars: People & Culture, Innovation & Environment, Community Engagement, and Governance & Integrity. Highlights from Avantor's 2023 Sustainability Report include:

Innovation & Environment: Reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in 2022 by 3 percent, or 1,869 MTCO2e compared to 2021. That's the equivalent of planting 31,000 tree seedlings and growing them for ten years.1 Since 2019, Avantor has reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by over 12 percent.

People & Culture: The company achieved the 2022 goal of increasing women in leadership positions, now at 36.1 percent, and will continue building on this progress. In addition, Avantor increased female applicants for leadership positions by 173 percent and diverse candidates at all levels by 67 percent by implementing enhancements in candidate sourcing.

Community Engagement: The Avantor Foundation donated more than $1 million in support of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education, healthcare access for those in need, and environmental stewardship. These donations enabled healthcare services for more than 10,000 individuals and STEM education programs for more than 6,000 underserved high school students. The company also contributed more than $1.3 million in products to support education and disaster relief efforts.

Governance and Integrity: Introduced a global Responsible Supplier Program with three commitments: measuring and improving suppliers' sustainability performance; partnering with suppliers to accelerate sustainability; and rewarding suppliers for exceptional sustainability performance and collaboration.  

1 Impact calculated using U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gases Equivalency Calculator.

