Avantor® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

"Our fourth quarter results, highlighted by mid-teens organic revenue growth and $286 million in free cash flow, culminate a very strong year. Our performance underscores the resiliency and value of our business model and our team's ability to execute in a challenging environment," said Michael Stubblefield, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avantor. "We experienced mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth in our base business, continued to deliver significant cash flow and advanced scientific discovery with innovative solutions for our customers."

"We are well positioned as a critical partner enabling our customers to treat the most challenging diseases we face – including COVID-19. In 2021, we will continue to drive value-creation and demonstrate our commitment to our mission of setting science in motion to create a better world," Stubblefield concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2020

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net sales were $1.791 billion, an increase of 17.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of approximately 2.6% resulting in organic sales growth of 14.9%. Adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 21% to $319.9 million, representing Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 60 basis points. Net income was $51.6 million.

Diluted GAAP earnings per share was $0.06, as compared to diluted GAAP EPS of $0.09 for the comparable prior period of 2019, while adjusted EPS increased approximately 57% to $0.29.

Full Year 2020

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, net sales were $6.394 billion, an increase of approximately 5.8% compared to 2019. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, organic sales growth approximated 5.6%. Adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 11% to $1.142 billion, representing Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 80 basis points. Net income was $116.6 million.

Diluted GAAP EPS was $0.09 compared to a diluted GAAP loss per share of $0.84 for the comparable prior period of 2019, while adjusted EPS increased approximately 54% to $0.89.

For the year, the Company generated $929.8 million in operating cash flow, a 162.7% increase as compared to $354 million in 2019. Free cash flow was $868.2 million in 2020, a 187% increase as compared to $302.4 million in 2019.

At December 31, 2020, adjusted net leverage was 4.0X, as compared to 4.6X at December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 – Segment Results

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure and evaluate the internal operating performance of the Company's business segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also our segment reporting profitability measure under generally accepted accounting principles.

Americas

Net sales were $1.02 billion , a reported increase of 15.9%, as compared to $883.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Organic sales increased 16.2%.

, a reported increase of 15.9%, as compared to in the fourth quarter of 2019. Organic sales increased 16.2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 240 basis points to 20.6%, as compared to 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Europe

Net sales were $659.6 million , a reported increase of 22.1%, as compared to $540.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Organic sales increased 14.7%.

, a reported increase of 22.1%, as compared to in the fourth quarter of 2019. Organic sales increased 14.7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 60 basis points to 18.1%, as compared to 18.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

AMEA

Net sales were $106.9 million , a reported increase of 6.9%, as compared to $99.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Organic sales increased 5.2%.

, a reported increase of 6.9%, as compared to in the fourth quarter of 2019. Organic sales increased 5.2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 860 basis points to 21.4%, as compared to 30.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 – Segment Results

Americas

Net sales were $3.73 billion , a reported increase of 4.1%, as compared to $3.58 billion in 2019. Organic sales increased 4.6%.

, a reported increase of 4.1%, as compared to in 2019. Organic sales increased 4.6%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 190 basis points to 21.5%, as compared to 19.6% in 2019.

Europe

Net sales were $2.29 billion , a reported increase of 8.8%, as compared to $2.10 billion in 2019. Organic sales increased 7.1%.

, a reported increase of 8.8%, as compared to in 2019. Organic sales increased 7.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 50 basis points to 17.4%, as compared to 16.9% in 2019.

AMEA

Net sales were $375.4 million , a reported increase of 6.2%, as compared to $353.5 million in 2019. Organic sales increased 7.1%.

, a reported increase of 6.2%, as compared to in 2019. Organic sales increased 7.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 170 basis points to 21.3%, as compared to 23.0% in 2019.

2021 Guidance

About Avantor



Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures



To evaluate our performance, we monitor a number of key indicators. As appropriate, we supplement our results of operations determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measurements that we believe are useful to investors, creditors and others in assessing our performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported GAAP results because they may include or exclude certain items as compared to similar GAAP-based measures, and such measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Rather, these measures should be considered as an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that provide a more complete understanding of our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in reports filed with the SEC in their entirety and not rely solely on any one, single financial measurement or communication.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are organic sales, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted net leverage, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow.

Organic sales eliminate from our reported net sales the impacts of earnings from any acquired or disposed businesses and changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe that this measurement is useful to investors as a way to measure and evaluate our underlying commercial operating performance consistently across our segments and the periods presented. This measurement is used by our management for the same reason.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by investors to measure and evaluate our operating performance exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization and certain other adjustments. We believe that this measurement is useful to investors as a way to analyze the underlying trends in our core business consistently across the periods presented. This measurement is used by our management for the same reason.

Adjusted EPS is our diluted earnings per share adjusted to normalize the number of shares outstanding for our position immediately after our initial public offering and to exclude amortization and various other items on an after-tax basis. The normalization of shares reflects for all periods (i) the total number of shares of common stock outstanding following our initial public offering, as well as (ii) the dilutive effect of the assumed exercise or conversion of instruments following our initial public offering (including our 6.250% Series A mandatory convertible preferred stock assuming the lowest rate of conversion into common stock). We believe that this measurement is useful to investors as an additional way to analyze the underlying trends in our business consistently across the periods presented. This measurement is used by our management for the same reason.

Adjusted net leverage is equal to our gross debt, reduced by our cash and cash equivalents, divided by our trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDA (excluding stock-based compensation expense and including the run-rate effect of synergies). We believe that this measurement is useful to investors as a way to evaluate and measure the Company's capital allocation strategies and the underlying trends in the business. This measurement is used by our management for the same reason.

Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow are equal to our cash flow from operating activities, excluding capital expenditures and, in the case of unlevered free cash flow, excluding our cash interest net of tax. We believe that these measurements are useful to investors as they provide a view on the Company's ability to generate cash for use in financing or other investment activities. These measurements are used by management for the same reason.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions; they are not guarantees of performance. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Although we believe that our assumptions made in connection with the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that the assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could contribute to these risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the factors described in "Risk Factors" in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 that we expect to file later this week.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise other than as required under the federal securities laws.

Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of operations

(in millions, except per share data) Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31, 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 1,790.9



$ 1,524.0



$ 6,393.6



$ 6,040.3

Cost of sales 1,209.3



1,043.6



4,313.1



4,119.6

Gross profit 581.6



480.4



2,080.5



1,920.7

Selling, general and administrative expenses 377.0



328.5



1,373.7



1,368.9

Operating income 204.6



151.9



706.8



551.8

Interest expense (55.8)



(98.0)



(307.6)



(440.0)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (120.4)



(3.5)



(346.8)



(73.7)

Other (expense) income, net (1.7)



(0.4)



9.9



2.5

Income before income taxes 26.7



50.0



62.3



40.6

Income tax benefit (expense) 24.9



20.6



54.3



(2.8)

Net income 51.6



70.6



116.6



37.8

Accumulation of yield on preferred stock (16.2)



(16.1)



(64.6)



(152.5)

Accretion of make whole premium on series

A preferred stock —



—



—



(220.4)

Net income (loss) available to common

stockholders $ 35.4



$ 54.5



$ 52.0



$ (335.1)

















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.06



$ 0.10



$ 0.09



$ (0.84)

Diluted $ 0.06



$ 0.09



$ 0.09



$ (0.84)

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 578.7



572.0



576.3



401.2

Diluted 587.1



582.1



583.4



401.2



Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated balance sheets

(in millions) December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 286.6



$ 186.7

Accounts receivable, net 1,113.3



988.8

Inventory 739.6



711.2

Other current assets 91.4



134.8

Total current assets 2,230.9



2,021.5

Property, plant and equipment, net 549.9



557.0

Other intangible assets, net 4,048.8



4,220.2

Goodwill 2,860.2



2,769.4

Other assets 216.7



205.2

Total assets $ 9,906.5



$ 9,773.3

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of debt $ 26.4



$ 93.5

Accounts payable 678.9



560.2

Employee-related liabilities 179.3



114.3

Accrued interest 44.5



74.2

Other current liabilities 313.6



232.3

Total current liabilities 1,242.7



1,074.5

Debt, net of current portion 4,867.5



5,023.0

Deferred income tax liabilities 723.9



785.4

Other liabilities 398.1



428.2

Total liabilities 7,232.2



7,311.1

Stockholders' equity:





Mandatory convertible preferred stock including paid-in

capital 1,003.7



1,003.7

Common stock including paid-in capital 1,737.6



1,748.1

Accumulated deficit (88.7)



(203.7)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 21.7



(85.9)

Total stockholders' equity 2,674.3



2,462.2

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,906.5



$ 9,773.3



Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(in millions) Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31, 2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 51.6



$ 70.6



$ 116.6



$ 37.8

Reconciling adjustments:













Depreciation and amortization 102.0



97.3



395.4



398.9

Stock-based compensation expense 12.7



10.5



44.1



67.9

Non-cash restructuring charges —



0.4



—



10.4

Provision for accounts receivable and

inventory 38.0



12.2



69.5



35.1

Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 3.2



(39.2)



(87.5)



(106.7)

Amortization of deferred financing costs 4.4



7.0



23.4



33.5

Loss on extinguishment of debt 120.4



3.5



346.8



73.7

Foreign currency remeasurement loss

(gain) 0.3



(0.4)



(0.9)



2.4

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (51.8)



8.0



(102.4)



(68.9)

Inventory (36.2)



3.0



(69.7)



(71.1)

Accounts payable 42.8



(13.7)



110.6



(2.0)

Accrued interest (19.0)



(60.9)



(29.7)



(2.4)

Other assets and liabilities 35.4



(13.0)



110.7



(49.3)

Other, net 2.2



1.7



2.9



(5.3)

Net cash provided by operating

activities 306.0



87.0



929.8



354.0

Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (20.2)



(12.1)



(61.6)



(51.6)

Other 1.4



0.7



2.5



9.5

Net cash used in investing activities (18.8)



(11.4)



(59.1)



(42.1)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Debt borrowings 1,937.2



1.3



3,938.8



1.3

Debt repayments (2,190.0)



(53.2)



(4,361.5)



(1,878.6)

Payments of debt refinancing fees and

premiums (117.8)



—



(315.8)



—

Payments of contingent consideration —



—



—



(4.6)

Proceeds from issuance of stock, net of

issuance costs —



—



—



4,235.6

Redemption of series A preferred stock —



—



—



(2,630.9)

Payments of dividends on preferred stock (16.2)



(16.2)



(64.6)



(31.3)

Proceeds received from exercise of stock

options 6.4



0.7



20.2



0.7

Net cash used in financing activities (380.4)



(67.4)



(782.9)



(307.8)

Effect of currency rate changes on cash 9.3



4.2



12.1



(2.5)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (83.9)



12.4



99.9



1.6

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,

beginning of period 373.1



176.9



189.3



187.7

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end

of period $ 289.2



$ 189.3



$ 289.2



$ 189.3



Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures

(in millions) Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31, 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income $ 51.6



$ 70.6



$ 116.6



$ 37.8

Amortization 74.1



77.5



307.5



312.3

Net foreign currency loss (gain) from

financing activities 3.6



1.8



(0.7)



1.9

Restructuring and severance charges 5.1



4.5



11.8



24.3

VWR transaction, integration and planning

expenses 2.7



5.7



9.9



22.5

Loss on extinguishment of debt 120.4



3.5



346.8



73.7

Other stock-based compensation expense 0.7



3.3



1.3



36.8

Other 2.9



(0.5)



7.2



(7.5)

Income tax benefit applicable to pretax adjustments (72.4)



(46.4)



(225.2)



(128.2)

Adjusted Net income 188.7



120.0



575.2



373.6

Interest expense 55.8



98.0



307.6



440.0

Depreciation 27.9



19.8



87.9



86.6

Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted

Net income 47.5



25.8



170.9



131.0

Adjusted EBITDA $ 319.9



$ 263.6



$ 1,141.6



$ 1,031.2



Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures (continued) Earnings per share

(shares in millions) Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31, 2020

2019

2020

2019 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.06



$ 0.09



$ 0.09



$ (0.84)

Dilutive impact of convertible instruments 0.02



0.02



0.09



0.19

Normalization* —



—



—



0.71

Fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 0.08



0.11



0.18



0.06

Amortization 0.12



0.12



0.48



0.49

Net foreign currency loss (gain) from financing

activities —



—



—



—

Restructuring and severance charges 0.01



0.01



0.01



0.04

VWR transaction, integration and planning expenses —



0.01



0.02



0.03

Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.19



0.01



0.54



0.11

Other stock-based compensation expense (benefit) —



0.01



—



0.06

Other —



(0.01)



0.01



(0.01)

Income tax benefit applicable to pretax adjustments (0.11)



(0.07)



(0.35)



(0.20)

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.29



$ 0.19



$ 0.89



$ 0.58

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Diluted (GAAP) 587.1



582.1



583.4



401.2

Incremental shares excluded for GAAP 62.9



62.9



62.9



51.9

Normalization* (7.3)



(2.3)



(3.6)



189.6

Share count for Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) 642.7



642.7



642.7



642.7



_________________________

* Adjusted EPS reflects the share count of 642.7, the proforma fully diluted share count that was determined

immediately following our May 2019 initial public offering. That share count assumes the Mandatory

Convertible Preferred Stock is converted at the lowest conversion ratio and does not reflect the vesting

or exercise of any stock-based awards following the IPO.

Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures (continued) Free cash flow

(in millions) Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31, 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 306.0



$ 87.0



$ 929.8



$ 354.0

Capital expenditures (20.2)



(12.1)



(61.6)



(51.6)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 285.8



$ 74.9



$ 868.2



$ 302.4



Net leverage

(dollars in millions) December 31,

2020 Total debt, gross $ 4,972.2

Less cash and cash equivalents (286.6)



$ 4,685.6





Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,141.6

Trailing twelve months ongoing stock-based compensation expense 42.4

Pro forma adjustment for projected synergies 1.6



$ 1,185.6





Net leverage (non-GAAP) 4.0 x

Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures (continued)

Net sales

(in millions)







Reconciliation of reported change to

organic change December 31,

Reported

change

Foreign

currency

impact

Organic 2020

2019





Three months ended:

















Americas $ 1,024.4



$ 883.8



$ 140.6



$ (2.3)



$ 142.9

Europe 659.6



540.3



119.3



40.3



79.0

AMEA 106.9



99.9



7.0



1.7



5.3

Total $ 1,790.9



$ 1,524.0



$ 266.9



$ 39.7



$ 227.2

Year ended:

















Americas $ 3,731.5



$ 3,584.8



$ 146.7



$ (17.1)



$ 163.8

Europe 2,286.7



2,102.0



184.7



36.8



147.9

AMEA 375.4



353.5



21.9



(3.2)



25.1

Total $ 6,393.6



$ 6,040.3



$ 353.3



$ 16.5



$ 336.8



Adjusted EBITDA





Three months ended

December 31,





Year ended December 31,

(in millions)

2020





2019





2020





2019

Americas $ 211.4



$ 160.7



$ 802.4



$ 703.5

Europe 119.5



100.9



397.8



356.2

AMEA 22.9



29.9



79.8



81.3

Corporate (33.9)



(27.9)



(138.4)



(109.8)

Total $ 319.9



$ 263.6



$ 1,141.6



$ 1,031.2



