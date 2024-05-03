Avantor® to Participate in BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference

RADNOR, Pa., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Jones

Vice President, Investor Relations

Avantor

805-617-5297

[email protected]

Global Media Contact

Emily Collins

Vice President, External Communications

Avantor

332-239-3910

[email protected]

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News