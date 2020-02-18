Avantor® to Participate in Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Health Care Conference

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. Stubblefield is scheduled to present on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. (ET). The live webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of the company's website at www.avantorsciences.com.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. We operate in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. We set science in motion to create a better world.

Media Contact

Allison Hosak

Senior Vice President, Global Communications

Avantor

+1 610.573.2661

Allison.Hosak@Avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact

Helen O'Donnell

Managing Director

Solebury Trout

+1 203.428.3213

Hodonnell@soleburytrout.com

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

Related Links

http://www.avantorsciences.com

