Avantor® to Participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Avantor and Financial News

03 Jan, 2024, 08:05 ET

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco on Monday, January 8, 2024 at approximately 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Global Media Contact
Emily Collins
Vice President, External Communications
Avantor
332-239-3910
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Christina Jones
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
805-617-5297
[email protected]

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

