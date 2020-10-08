Avantor's General Counsel Justin Miller Honored as "Legend in Law" by The Burton Awards Program

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced Justin Miller, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for the Company, has been named a "Legend In Law" by The Burton Awards Program. Miller is one of 13 general counsel who have earned the honorable distinction this year.

Described as the crowning achievement in law, The Burton Awards recognize outstanding legal accomplishments and lifetime achievements in the legal profession.

"Justin is a true problem-solver, skilled listener and trusted advisor for our entire Avantor team," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO at Avantor. "His ability to provide counsel with integrity has helped our Company make great strides as a global leader in the life sciences industry. I'm tremendously proud of his achievement, as well as his commitment to our mission of setting science in motion to create a better world."

As a 21-year tradition within the legal community, The Burton Awards' Legends in Law honorees have been selected based on several criteria, including an outstanding reputation in the legal profession and a demonstrated track record of addressing complex matters of national or global significance in a specialized area. Recipients have also evidenced leadership, creativity and a uniqueness in approach to resolving challenges.

Miller has demonstrated these qualities throughout his professional career. His accomplishments include: Winning a significant federal case at the age of 26; changing the course of trade secret law, and the intersection of antitrust and intellectual property law; and leading the largest U.S. healthcare IPO when he took Avantor through its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange in May 2019.

Miller joined Avantor in 2017 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Today, he leads Avantor's Global Legal organization, overseeing all legal affairs, including: Corporate governance; ESG; contracts; litigation and risk management; antitrust and competition laws, labor and employment laws; intellectual property laws; and corporate and securities laws for 180 countries across Asia, Middle East, Africa; Americas; and Europe. In addition to his background in securities and corporate governance, he has extensive commercial experience in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries.

