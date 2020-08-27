AvantStay Launches Cavallo Ranch an Experiential Desert Escape in the Heart of Coachella Valley

Inspired by the love of Polo and born from the desire to create a one-of-a-kind vacation, AvantStay CEO Sean Breuner claims "Cavallo's best-in-class services guarantee you the luxury of a hotel, while the privacy and endless on-site activities and amenities allow you to rediscover adventure from the comfort of your home." With the majority of travelers seeking active-lifestyle getaways in non-urban, drive-to destinations, "Cavallo is built for the new breed of traveler , offering a bespoke high-end experience."

Activities & Amenities:

Infinity pool & spa

Personal Chef

Freshwater lake with private beach, paddle boards & boat

Polo field & 10-stall barn outfitted for weddings & events

Polo Bar & Entertainment Room

Weight Room & Gym

Outdoor dining with Spanish-style "Parilla" Grill

Beach Volleyball, Basketball, Tennis, & Bocce courts

Certified CDC-compliant cleaning services

Customized Spa & Party Packages

Dedicated 24/7 concierge

The Space:

Inside the 8,500 sq ft Mediterranean-style villa, you'll find a formal living room connecting two wings of the house, complete with wood-beamed ceilings, a stucco fireplace, and mosaic tiling. The open-floor plan features a modern Chef's kitchen, Polo Bar, and marble entryway with a spiral staircase leading to a second floor master suite. Each of the eight equestrian-inspired bedrooms are uniquely named after the various breeds of horses. The pool table, professional poker setup, grand piano and surround-sound speakers make for the perfect adult playground, while the office space creates a relaxing work-from-home experience.

The Experience:

Before your stay, you will have access to Cavallo's dedicated concierge who will work with your group to craft the ultimate curated itinerary. Whether it be horseback riding on the Polo field or morning yoga on the white-sand beach, get ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Treat yourself to Chef Justin's dinner in the barnyard - or cast a line and catch your own in the lake filled with freshwater bass. Play a game of tennis or bocce ball then hit the Polo Bar for happy hour. As the sun starts to set, enjoy breathtaking views of the Santa Rosa mountains from the infinity pool. This is Cavallo Ranch, your night has just begun.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Booking Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE AvantStay

Related Links

https://avantstay.com

