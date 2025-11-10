AvantStay Offers Support to Travelers and Building Owners Affected by Sonder Amid Marriott Termination and Chapter 7 Liquidation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent termination of the licensing agreement between Marriott International and Sonder, as well as the subsequent initiation of a Chapter 7 liquidation of Sonder's U.S. business, signals a broader shift in the short term rental industry, defined by a growing emphasis on elite operations, world class reviews, and profitable operators. The shift highlights the importance for short term rental building owners to select partners who can deliver on an integrated holistic hospitality experience to drive real ROI.

AvantStay, as the leading luxury short term rental operator in the country, is providing support for anyone affected by the recent news. For affected building owners, AvantStay is offering support to leverage their institutional platform to find a viable solution to ensure continuous cashflow, uninterrupted operations, and guest relocation support. AvantStay's institutional platform has enabled owners to quickly onboard thousands of distressed units across the country to quickly reposition their assets into premier hospitality properties.

Owners can email the founders directly at [email protected] and [email protected] for support. To support affected travelers, AvantStay will provide 20% off to any impacted guests. Please reach out to [email protected] for support.

Over the past 18 months, numerous formerly Sonder-managed properties have transitioned to AvantStay management, reflecting confidence in AvantStay's institutional approach. These transitions were completed well before today's news, highlighting how owners have been proactively choosing more stable, high-performing partners. Since the transition, AvantStay has driven a 20-30% increase in year over year revenue, a lift in guest satisfaction ratings often from less than 4.1 to 4.85+, and more than a 42% increase in direct bookings.

AvantStay's track record continues to demonstrate the strength of its model and operational excellence across more than 65 U.S. markets and 175+ cities, driving over 150,000 guest reviews with an average of 4.8+ stars.

"As one of the largest players for luxury alternative accommodations, our hospitality-first approach to multi-family at scale has been a resounding success," said Sean Breuner, Founder and CEO of AvantStay. "The recent launch of our four-star hotel, The Gilmore, epitomizes this philosophy, achieving the #1 hotel ranking on TripAdvisor in the first three months of launch."

"Over the last eight years, we've built a tech-enabled platform to seamlessly provide full-service hospitality services to our customers, from click-to-touch concierge to personalized stays and a backend optimized for delivering world-class hospitality stays at scale," said Reuben Doetsch, Co-Founder of AvantStay. "The market is moving towards quality operators with robust foundational infrastructure and a local presence rooted in the core tenets of hospitality. As others scale back, owners are turning to us to provide operational transparency and institutional-level service, ensuring their properties are set up for long term success."

As the hospitality landscape evolves, AvantStay remains committed to creating lasting partnerships built on trust, reliability, and long-term value, ensuring that every guest feels at home and every homeowner feels secure in their investment.

About AvantStay

AvantStay is a leading hospitality and property management company offering a diverse portfolio of more than 2,500 premier short term rental properties across 65 markets. As the preferred next-generation hospitality platform redefining the way in which people travel and invest, AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech platform to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. AvantStay was founded by experienced real estate and technology entrepreneurs Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch.

