Avantus Divests Composites Business to Focus on Expansion into C-Class Components

Avantus acquired three specialty fastener companies over the last 22 months (including two during the pandemic) – Fastener Technology Corporation, California Screw Products, and Fastener Innovation Technology – and will continue to expand its range of C-Class components, both organically and via further acquisitions. With tremendous emphasis on operational excellence and customer service, the acquired accompanies have already achieved industry-leading performance in terms of quality, lead-times, on-time delivery, and customer responsiveness.

Avantus Aerospace is owned by Inflexion Private Equity and Auctus Industries. Inflexion is a leading European mid-market private equity firm, investing in high growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and working in partnership with them to accelerate growth. Auctus Industries is a specialist investor in aerospace businesses.

Avantus Aerospace was advised by D.A. Davidson (Costa Mesa, CA), Goodwin Procter LLP (Santa Monica, CA) and Grant Thornton (Irvine, CA).

SOURCE Avantus Aerospace