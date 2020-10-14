Avanze Announces Addition of Auvese Pasha as President and CEO of Its Tech Division, Avanze Tech Labs

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanze Group, a mortgage-focused technology and outsourced solutions startup, announced that it has hired Auvese Pasha as President and CEO of its technology unit, Avanze Tech Labs.

The company said Pasha will be responsible for overseeing all operations, technology and software development, and implementation of sales strategies that will continue the company on its growth path. Auvese will lead a group of talented and high-performing global teams with a focus on automation and work-flow simplification.

Auvese Pasha

"We are excited to have Auvese join our team; his experience and deep knowledge of the mortgage industry will accelerate our growth," Pradeep Kumar V, founder and CEO, Avanze Group, said in a release, adding that there is no better operator in our industry that understands the current pain-points in the origination, title & settlement and servicing areas to lead a team of technology experts and bring solutions to the market.

Auvese most recently served as the chief operating officer at Sourcepoint, a premier provider of productized solutions to the U.S. mortgage industry, scaling the practice 8x to over 7,000 domain experts in four years since its acquisition by Global BPM provider Firstsource. Auvese was named a Rising Star in HousingWire's class of 2020 celebrating 50 young innovators moving the housing industry forward.

"This is an exciting time for everyone in the mortgage industry. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside a talented and creative group of people," Auvese said.

Avanze offers "comprehensive" and "customized component" solutions for the mortgage industry with analytics and compliance, supported by domestic, offshore and hybrid delivery models - primarily focused on providing intelligent digital products and services for origination, title & settlement, post-closing, valuation, and servicing business.

Founded by entrepreneuring leaders with rich experience in business management, the firm is built on thought leadership and innovation. We believe in a collaborative approach to provide transformational solutions firmly grounded on creativity, technology implementation, and strategic partnership.

Avanze complies with industry-best information security practices and is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & ISO 9001 certified organization.

