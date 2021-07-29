Avanze Further Strengthens Senior Leadership Roster With Key New Hires

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanze Group, a mortgage-focused technology company providing technology-backed products and solutions spanning across the loan cycle — origination, title & settlement, servicing and valuations, announced two key additions to its executive leadership team.

The company has hired Rich King as the Executive Vice President of Client Success and Business Strategy and Victor Lee for the role of Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Marketing. With the inclusion of these two industry veterans, the mortgage software leader looks to enhance both daily operations and client engagement.

As a long-time technology sales leader, Lee's career includes results-oriented roles at Synrgo, Pioneer Technology Group, Computing System Innovations and Creative Data Solutions (CDS). In his previous role, Lee served as Vice President of Sales for Synrgo, an eRecording and post-closing services provider. Lee has helped companies expand into new markets and capture large projects throughout the United States. He provided technical solutions to Fortune 500 and state and local governments for projects related to capture, identity protection, unstructured data classification, unstructured extraction and RPA technology.

Starting his career as a member of the sales team at CDS, Lee developed a focus on helping solve customers' mission-critical case management challenges through technology. He held senior positions that resulted in well-rounded insight into customer success, operations and accounting. Today, Lee continues to share such insights working within the mortgage, lending and land records space.

King co-founded Abstrax, a search company focused on producing quality products and delivering superior service with competitive pricing, in 2010. In a span of just three years, King propelled Abstrax into success, hiring 180 onshore employees with over 500 ground personnel. With his integrity and knowledge, King guided Abstrax to be one of the leading abstract providers in the United States before it was acquired by Solidifi, a national title and appraisal company. He also was instrumental in helping Nationwide Abstrax (NAX) grow from 2,000 search orders per month to 18,000 orders per month.

King has also been an industry pundit for the abstracting and property information vertical. He has been invited to speak at many industry events and national conferences, participate on expert panels and give expert insight to vast audiences. King has a substantial following in the industry by way of social media, which he brings to Avanze. King credits his success to focusing his time and effort on building relationships, developing core business models, and deploying forward-thinking strategies for the betterment of the companies he has joined.

"The growth of Avanze is rooted in the strength of our senior leadership, which is the reason why I am beyond thrilled to have Rich and Victor join our team," said Auvese Pasha, CEO of Avanze Group. Pasha added, "Both Rich and Victor bring years of industry experience to the table and share our passion of delivering superior customer experience. Their expertise and presence will be instrumental to our ongoing and future success."

Built on thought leadership and innovation, Avanze Group was founded by entrepreneuring leaders with deep experience in business management. The mortgage technology company utilizes a collaborative approach to provide transformational solutions firmly grounded in creativity, technology implementation, and strategic partnership. With over 1,000-plus exceptional people in six centers globally, Avanze's team helps customers gain a competitive advantage by implementing the best industry practices and integrating business intelligence with cutting-edge technology to drive business values and growth.

About Avanze

Avanze offers "comprehensive" and "customized component" solutions for the mortgage industry with analytics and compliance; supported by domestic, offshore and hybrid delivery models. The Avanze team provides intelligent digital products and services for origination, title and settlement, post-closing, valuation, and servicing business.

Avanze's domain experts simplify the complexities of the mortgage loan cycle by delivering systematic solutions that help reduce operational costs, improve efficiency, maintain high quality and achieve greater customer satisfaction, thereby enabling clients to retain and expand their respective customer bases.

Avanze complies with industry-best information security practices and is a SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified organization.

