Avanze Tech Labs Names Shashank Cukkemane as Vice President

ORLANDO, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanze Tech Labs announced today that Shashank Cukkemane has joined the company as Vice President.

In this position, Cukkemane will focus on enhancing the company's strategic business practices, and will immediately concentrate on establishing the Solutions and Technology Implementation organization, as well as developing a scalable Customer Success Program.

Cukkemane brings more than 17 years of experience in the mortgage industry and joins Avanze Tech Labs from Sourcepoint, where he led the organization's Settlement Services and Reverse Mortgage business with global teams in the United States, Philippines and India.

"I'm thrilled to join a firm that's revolutionizing technology in the mortgage industry," said Cukkemane. "Avanze Tech Labs has produced a number of cutting-edge products, like STACX, and I look forward to contributing to these efforts and being a part of this incredible team."

A proven leader in the mortgage industry, Cukkemane has achieved a number of accomplishments throughout his career, including growing the Settlement Services operations at Sourcepoint more than 450% from 2018 to 2020.

"Our clients rely on us to provide solutions that drive business value and growth, and Shashank will play an integral role in elevating our efforts in this space," said Auvese Pasha, CEO of Avanze Tech Labs. "We're confident his extensive experience will enable us to create strategic initiatives in our technology division that put us on a continued path for success."

Founded by entrepreneuring leaders with rich experience in business management, Avanze is a mortgage focused technology company providing productized solutions spanning the Mortgage Loan Cycle. The firm is built on thought leadership and innovation, and believes in a collaborative approach to providing transformational solutions grounded in creativity, technology implementation and strategic partnership.

With more than 1,000 exceptional people in over six centers globally, Avanze helps its clients gain competitive advantage by implementing industry best practices and integrating business intelligence with cutting-edge technology to drive business values and growth. Learn more at avanzegroup.com.

