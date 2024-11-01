AVAPOW Debuts New Lineup at SEMA 2024 with Innovative Automotive Tools

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAPOW, a leading expert in vehicle tools, is thrilled to announce our participation in the SEMA Show 2024, taking place from November 5th to November 8th at Booth No. 12817 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Join us to explore our latest innovations and connect with automotive enthusiasts from around the globe!

Explore Our Classic and Innovative Products at SEMA 2024

At this year's SEMA Show, AVAPOW is excited to showcase a diverse range of our classic and innovative products designed to enhance the automotive experience. Attendees can explore the latest innovations in automotive tools:

The A68 : Our flagship classic jump starter features a peak current of 6,000A, suitable for all 12-volt vehicles. It includes eight safety protection systems for reliable performance. Plus it functions as a portable power pack with two USB ports, one quick-charging port, and an ultra-bright LED light with SOS mode.

: Our flagship classic jump starter features a peak current of 6,000A, suitable for all 12-volt vehicles. It includes eight safety protection systems for reliable performance. Plus it functions as a portable power pack with two USB ports, one quick-charging port, and an ultra-bright LED light with SOS mode. The E5 PRO : This upgraded version of E5 jump starter delivers a peak current of 2,000A with a real battery capacity of 12,000mAh, ensuring powerful performance. It features a large LCD display and the A8 series smart cable for enhanced usability.

: This upgraded version of E5 jump starter delivers a peak current of 2,000A with a real battery capacity of 12,000mAh, ensuring powerful performance. It features a large LCD display and the A8 series smart cable for enhanced usability. The CP MIX : This innovative 4-in-1 device combines a high-performance jump starter suitable for all 12-volt vehicles, capable of starting engines up to 8L gasoline and 4.5L diesel. It features a tire inflator with 150PSI, a water washer delivering 1MPa pressure, and a vacuum cleaner with 15kPa suction. Equipped with six safety protection systems, PD 30W quick charging, and versatile LED lights, the magnetic-attached CP MIX is your ultimate automotive solution.

: This innovative 4-in-1 device combines a high-performance jump starter suitable for all 12-volt vehicles, capable of starting engines up to 8L gasoline and 4.5L diesel. It features a tire inflator with 150PSI, a water washer delivering 1MPa pressure, and a vacuum cleaner with 15kPa suction. Equipped with six safety protection systems, PD 30W quick charging, and versatile LED lights, the magnetic-attached is your ultimate automotive solution. Additional Innovative Products: We are also excited to introduce our latest advancements, including a cordless pressure washer and a vacuum cleaner, all meticulously designed to enhance your travel experience and meet diverse automotive needs.

Engage with AVAPOW at SEMA

Visit the AVAPOW booth to engage with live demonstrations and product displays. Discover how our innovative solutions address automotive needs, from jump-starting vehicles to maintaining tire pressure and keeping your car clean.

About AVAPOW

At AVAPOW, we recognize that life is a journey filled with both challenges and opportunities. "AVA" represents two different directions: a time to rise like an A, and a time to fall like a V. But we believe that we shall overcome and keep moving up as an A. "POW" signifies the inner power and strength we all have in our deepest hearts, inspiring us to move forward with confidence, unafraid of anything.

Our Mission

"Wherever there is a road, we will be there with you." We are committed to empowering you to explore the world, equipped with the right tools to navigate any situation, ensuring that every journey is met with confidence and reliability.

Our Vision

To become a world-class brand in automotive tools.

Official Website: https://www.avapow.net/

Amazon Flagship Store:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/AVAPOW/page/706D9338-B5FE-451B-AE07-032137EE8ADA

Official Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/avapow.fans

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/avapow/

TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@avapow

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AVAPOW TECHNOLOGY INC.