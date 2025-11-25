AVASOFT Recognized as a Finalist for Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year 2025

The award highlights AVASOFT's expertise, innovation, and AI-driven solutions across Microsoft technologies

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVASOFT, a Microsoft Solution Partner specializing in Modern Work, Data & AI Azure, Infrastructure Azure, Digital & App Innovation Azure, and Security, has been named a finalist for 2025 Microsoft Americas SI Emerging Partner of the Year. Selected from over 2,100 nominations, this honors AVASOFT's ability to deliver scalable Microsoft solutions that address complex enterprise challenges and drive measurable business transformation.

AVASOFT - Finalist Americas Partner of the Year Award Announcement

The distinction reflects AVASOFT's proficiency in deploying Microsoft technologies to solve real-world business problems. The company integrates Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Power Platform, and Azure AI services into enterprise workflows to automate critical processes, enhance collaboration, and convert data into actionable insights. Leveraging proprietary AI-driven accelerators and Microsoft-certified frameworks, AVASOFT ensures rapid deployment, seamless adoption, and consistent outcomes across large-scale projects.

AVASOFT's approach combines technical excellence with industry insight, enabling clients to modernize operations, strengthen security, and implement digital solutions tailored to their specific business needs. Its portfolio spans modern work transformations, data-driven AI solutions, cloud infrastructure optimization, application modernization, and enterprise security implementation.

"Being recognized as the finalist in Microsoft Americas SI Emerging Partner of the Year is a significant milestone for AVASOFT," said Sairam, CTO of AVASOFT. "This reflects our focus on delivering purposeful, technology-driven solutions that empower organizations to adopt AI and cloud with agility, expanding their capabilities strategically."

The Microsoft Americas SI Emerging Partner of the Year Award finalists acknowledge partners that demonstrate innovation, delivery excellence, and tangible customer impact. AVASOFT's recognition positions it as a trusted Microsoft partner in the Americas, capable of guiding enterprises through digital transformation with measurable results.

About AVASOFT

AVASOFT is a leading digital transformation strategy company that offers clients a holistic, product-centric approach to digital transformation by combining strategic planning with a proprietary AI-powered implementation methodology. With over 17 years of experience and a team of more than 1,500 technologists, we are committed to harnessing bleeding-edge technologies to provide our clients with maximum ROI from their technology platforms.

Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania with presences in Dallas, Toronto, and Chennai, we serve clients across the globe in various industries and possess the domain knowledge and expertise required to address the unique challenges of businesses. At AVASOFT, we are passionate about driving innovation through an in-depth understanding of our clients, their businesses, and their challenges. We are dedicated to being an end-to-end partner in our clients' digital transformation journeys.

