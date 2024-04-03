Avassa and OnLogic: Combining Software and Hardware for Industrial IoT Edge Excellence

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge application management and operations platform provider Avassa (https://avassa.io/), and global industrial computer manufacturer OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), announce a partnership to offer a full-stack edge solution combining hardware and software tailor-made for industrial IoT edge environments.

Avassa are industry experts in container application and AI model management at the edge. Their edge platform addresses use cases such as site installation, and deployment, monitoring, and securing applications that operate in many tens, hundreds, or thousands of locations. OnLogic is a global market leader in highly-configurable, solution-focused industrial computer manufacturing. Their systems operate in the world's most rugged environments, allowing customers to solve complex computing challenges, across numerous verticals. Combining OnLogic and Avassa, organizations benefit from a full-stack edge solution spanning hardware and software that is purpose-built for edge environments.

"Avassa and OnLogic is a truly great match for several reasons. We often talk to customers who are building a new generation of IoT edge infrastructure, and that includes both edge computers and a software platform for managing edge and IoT applications. Just like the Avassa platform, OnLogic is what we call edge-native, purpose-built for distributed edge and IoT environments. Together we can offer customers a full-stack solution that excels in solving the unique challenges of edge." says Carl Moberg, CTO of Avassa.

Heading into the era of cloud-connected IoT

The realm of Industrial IoT is undergoing a significant transformation, with a clear movement towards the intelligent edge with fully containerized applications, primed for the future of more easily managed and cloud-connected industrial IoT.

This requires next-generation combined software and hardware industrial IoT solutions that meet and exceed these demands. Through their partnership, Avassa and OnLogic deliver a full-stack solution that enables enterprises to utilize IoT systems fully, benefit from hardware made for harsh, rugged environments, and manage industrial IoT applications in a comfortable, central, and secure manner.

Purpose-built for the IoT Edge

Avassa and OnLogic both provide solutions specifically engineered for the IoT edge. OnLogic's industrial computers are fanless, rugged, resistant to extreme temperatures, and built for harsh, industrial environments. Avassa's Edge Platform is purpose-built for managing and operating container applications running at the edge, and offers unique functionality for edge-specific challenges, such as targeted deployments, OS upgrades, and offline application capabilities.

"We're thrilled to partner with Avassa to help provide enterprise customers a comprehensive solution for containerization and orchestration for modern edge deployments," said Kim Wasserman, OnLogic VP of Product Management. "Their software solutions are a beautiful complement to our rugged and reliable hardware for IIoT applications and beyond. Like us, Avassa does everything they can to empower customers on their journey to innovation at the edge. We're excited to offer OEMs, end users, and solution providers a more comprehensive solution for managing applications at the edge, and turning their data into actionable insights and ROI."

An Avassa and OnLogic solution is currently being deployed by LiDAR monitoring specialists FlashEye to help prevent downtime at mining facilities. OnLogic (booth 3-231) and Avassa (booth 4-103) will be on hand to showcase their products at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, April 9-11th.

CONTACT:

Amy Simonson

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Darek Fanton

Communications Manager

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/avassa/r/avassa-and-onlogic--combining-software-and-hardware-for-industrial-iot-edge-excellence,c3955336

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Avassa