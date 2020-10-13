Avast Appoints Marc Botham as VP of Worldwide Channel & Alliances for Avast Business

PRAGUE and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy products, has announced the appointment of Marc Botham as VP of Worldwide Channel & Alliances, Avast Business. Botham joined Avast six months prior as Regional Director for the UK and Ireland and has quickly progressed to managing Avast's network of channel partners across the globe.

Botham has over 20 years' experience, having worked as Senior Director for SMB Sales EMEA at Symantec, Senior Director of UK Channels at Microsoft, and most recently as Managing Director of UK & Ireland at Quest. An accomplished sales and channel director, Botham will use his experience to accelerate the growth of Avast's Channel & Alliances network.

Botham said: "I am thrilled to be stepping into this exciting new role. Obviously the world has changed dramatically in the past six months since I joined the company, and our channel community and customers have had to adapt to meet the demands of remote and mobile users under extreme situations. We are responding with enhancements to our partner program to better support the partner community, and bringing new products to market like Avast Business Secure Private Access to make this time of transition easier."

Botham and his team are focused on delivering continued support for customers and partners. New initiatives include referral programs to help partners grow their businesses and reshaping the partner program so that it appeals to a broader range of partner types. Enhanced support is also being provided during the current COVID-19 crisis.

Botham will report directly to Anthony O'Mara, VP Sales, Avast Business, and will manage a global team from Avast's office in London, UK.

Commenting on the appointment, O'Mara said, "Marc joined us in March, and he's been a great addition to the team. With his extensive experience and contribution to the company thus far, we were delighted to appoint him as VP of Worldwide Channel & Alliance for Avast Business. His knowledge of the industry and experience working with businesses and partners will be a great asset as we continue to grow and strengthen the Avast Business portfolio."

About Avast Business:

Avast Business, www.avast.com/business , part of Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in cybersecurity products with over 435 million users, provides enterprise-grade endpoint and network security solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Avast Business combines powerful integrated security with remote monitoring and management solutions to make it easy and affordable for businesses to protect, manage, and monitor complex and evolving network security layers. Backed by Avast's immense threat detection network, which is among the largest and most advanced in the world, Avast Business uses machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time.

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Avast

Related Links

www.avast.com

