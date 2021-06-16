Avast Bolsters Expertise in Identity and M&A with Two New Appointments

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, today announced the creation of two new roles key to advancing its business strategy in Identity and Corporate Development. Charles Walton joins Avast to lead the development of Avast's identity strategy in the role of Senior Vice President & General Manager, Identity. Paul Carter has been appointed to the role of Global Head of Corporate Development and will join the Company on July 1.

"In the last year, the way we use the internet has changed dramatically - and there is no going back. Our digital lives are more intertwined than ever with our personal and professional lives, which accelerates the security and privacy risks that keep people from exploring the online world with confidence. Our goal is to remove those obstacles," said Ondrej Vlcek, CEO, Avast. "Smoothing access to online services and facilitating private and safe interactions are now critical to the future stability and success of the digital economy. These new appointments show our deep focus and commitment in this area and demonstrate our belief that identity-protecting solutions are central to the current and future needs of our customers."

Charles Walton will lead Digital Identity Products

Walton, formerly Senior Vice President, Digital Identity Products, at Mastercard, has over 25 years' experience in privacy, security and identity and will be developing Avast's identity strategy as the company expands its expertise and innovation in privacy and identity products. In the role, he will define product strategy, research and development, and the distribution model.

At Mastercard, Walton was responsible for the ID Service, a key global business focused on digital identity services. He also drove the strategy and partnerships for Mastercard's health pass, activities, which included the development of an approach to an interoperable digital health pass. Additionally, he co-founded and was on the steering board of both the Trust over IP Foundation and the Good Health Pass Collaborative. Previously, he held roles in other organizations with a focus on identity and privacy including Vice President, Business Development, at Idemia, where he was involved with UK Verify government services, and CEO at SecureKey where he drove the pivot to digital identity and the roll-out of a national federated authentication service in Canada.

"As individuals and consumers, we have never been more acutely aware of our personal privacy when using digital services," said Walton. "It's imperative that we are able to access online services safely and that any information we share remains private and yet privacy-preserving technology is still fairly nascent. By providing a mature approach to managing one's identity online, we will enable people to confidently take advantage of the rapidly evolving ecosystem of online services."

Paul Carter will lead Avast's M&A practice

Carter joins Avast's corporate development team in the role of Global Head of Corporate Development, bringing over two decades of experience building and leading corporate development teams at FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies in the financial services, data, technology, and business services sectors. His key focus will be to develop and execute Avast's long-term identity strategy, including acquisitions and partnerships in alignment with Mr. Walton.

"Avast is very well positioned within the dynamic digital privacy and security sector, and I am very excited to be joining the team to help deliver its growth agenda," said Carter. "My focus will be on guiding our business development in areas where our customers will get most value and which meet their changing needs online."

Formerly Group Head of Corporate Development at London Stock Exchange Group, Carter spent the last six years leading the M&A and strategy functions including the structuring and negotiation of LSEG's transformational Refinitiv acquisition. Prior to this, he held senior corporate development roles at Experian and Dun & Bradstreet.

