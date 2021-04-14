Avast Free Antivirus Wins PCMag Editors' Choice Award for 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy products, today announced that Avast Free Antivirus has been awarded PCMag's Editors' Choice accolade. The consumer tech publication, a leading authority on technology which delivers independently tested reviews of the latest products and services, also gave Avast's flagship free antivirus an "Excellent" rating and 4.5 out of 5 stars in its 2021 list of recommended cybersecurity products.

In the review, PCMag states: "Avast Free Antivirus offers antivirus protection that earns excellent scores in our hands-on tests and independent lab tests. As for bonus features, it offers much more than many competing commercial products, including a network security scanner, a software updater, and more." The review also notes that "it's an impressive collection of security tools—especially considering that it's free."

"We are proud to be recognized as an Editors' Choice winner for Avast Free Antivirus," said Vita Santrucek, Chief Product Officer at Avast. "The team has been focused on consistently improving our core product over the past year and we are glad that the editorial team at PCMag has recognized that."

For over 40 years, PCMag has been delivering world-class technology journalism. PCMag's reviews are based on test results that are consistent across products of a similar category. PCMag's lab testing methodologies are designed to deliver accurate, repeatable, objective results, and continually evolving testing methods.

For the complete product review, please visit: https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/avast-free-antivirus .

About Avast:

Avast (LSE:AVST), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy products. With over 435 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Visit: www.avast.com.

