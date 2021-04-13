Avast Joins Microsoft MISA

LONDON and EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

"At Avast, we fully recognize the importance of building an ecosystem where information sharing and collaborative security solutions are critical to all our success. Joining MISA recognizes the importance and collaboration of Avast and Microsoft working together to better serve Windows users and businesses," said Nick Viney, senior vice president, Partner Business, Avast. "Our global threat intelligence will contribute to the cybersecurity ecosystem Microsoft is building with partners to better protect our shared customers from today's rapidly evolving threats."

Avast's anti-malware platform protects hundreds of millions of endpoints from internet threats based on advanced analytics powered by threat intelligence from Avast's global network, one of the largest and most geographically diverse threat detection networks in the world. Avast's advanced analytics enable insight into thousands of malware families, including how they are detectable before customers are impacted, and how those threats evolve as bad actors attempt to evade detection.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe," said Rani Lofstrom, senior product marketing manager for Microsoft Security. "Our members, like Avast, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

