Avast Named CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security products, today announced that its new IoT security product, Avast Omni, has been named a Best of Innovation Honoree in the CES 2020 Innovation Awards. The product won the "Best of Cybersecurity and Personal Privacy" category for outstanding engineering and design, underscoring the company's mission to protect users everywhere they connect to the internet.

Avast Omni features an easy-to-use app along with hardware that simply plugs into an existing router to secure all Internet of Things devices in the home. Based on Avast's extensive threat intelligence network, Omni sends alerts if unusual behavior is detected on your IoT devices on the home WiFi and blocks access to potential threats. It also features robust parental controls to help parents manage their child's digital habits, such as blocking inappropriate websites, screen time limits, and location services that tell you where your child is at all times.

"At CES in January 2020, we're going to see an onslaught of new internet connected consumer electronics that promise to make our lives more convenient, but there still remains a lack of safeguards in place assuring the privacy and security of IoT in the home," said Gagan Singh, Chief Product Officer at Avast. "We fundamentally reject the notion that it's the consumer's responsibility to make sense of it all, so we have built a simple plug-and-play solution to remove the guesswork and put control back into their hands. I'm proud of the engineers, developers, and cyber threat experts behind Avast Omni who very much deserve this prestigious honor from the Consumer Technology Association."

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition recognizing outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. Honorees are selected by a group of judges consisting of consumer technology designers, engineers, and members of the media.

CES 2020 attendees can demo Avast Omni at Booth #46152 in the Sands Convention Center. Those interested in learning about IoT security risks and how to keep kids safe online can join Avast Vice President, Leena Elias for a fireside chat at the Kids@Play and FamilyTech Summit on Thursday, January 9 at 1:15pm in the Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302.

For more information about Avast Omni, please visit www.avast.com/omni .

About Avast

Avast (LSE: AVST) is a global leader in digital security products. With over 400 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, OPSWAT, West Coast Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com .

The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Media Contact: PR@avast.com

SOURCE Avast

Related Links

www.avast.com

