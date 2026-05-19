Avast One: Free to Start. Yours to Build. Only What You Choose.

The most comprehensive free consumer cybersecurity solution available — then add only what you need and skip what you don't.

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- You already know what you need for your digital life. You've done the research, read the threads, tuned the settings. The last thing you want is a security suite that assumes you haven't.

Avast One Avast One product experience

Today, Avast, a leader in digital security and privacy and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), is launching a reimagined Avast One that puts you in the driver's seat. Avast One comes with powerful free protection right from the start. Then, if your situation changes, add only the protections you want, directly inside the same app. Your choices. Your tools. Nothing else.

The free tier of Avast One provides comprehensive protection, not a stripped-down teaser designed to pressure an upgrade. You get free antivirus and real-time threat protection, AI-powered scam detection, a no-log VPN, data breach monitoring, AI Agent Protection, and device cleanup – all fully functional.

"People know what they value and how they want to protect their digital lives," said Travis Witteveen, Head of Products and Portfolios at Gen. "Avast One has been designed to give you greater choice and control making it easy to personalize protection, manage features, and only pay for what you truly need."

What the free tier covers:

Scam Protection: Built-in AI-powered scam protection that blocks phishing links, fraudulent shopping sites, and banking scams in real-time — while you're browsing, not after credentials are stolen. Includes the Avast AI Assistant for scam and product guidance.

Built-in AI-powered scam protection that blocks phishing links, fraudulent shopping sites, and banking scams in real-time — while you're browsing, not after credentials are stolen. Includes the Avast AI Assistant for scam and product guidance. Antivirus and Real-Time Threat Protection: Detects and blocks malware, viruses, and malicious downloads before they execute. Intercepts dangerous sites before pages load. Stops ransomware before files are encrypted. You know the drill — this one just does it properly.

Detects and blocks malware, viruses, and malicious downloads before they execute. Intercepts dangerous sites before pages load. Stops ransomware before files are encrypted. You know the drill — this one just does it properly. AI Agent Protection: AI tools acting on your behalf can be hijacked. Avast One vets plugins before they run, blocks malicious instructions injected into AI workflows, and checks AI-generated files before they reach your system.

AI tools acting on your behalf can be hijacked. Avast One vets plugins before they run, blocks malicious instructions injected into AI workflows, and checks AI-generated files before they reach your system. No-Log VPN*: Enhanced, no-log VPN experience with improved privacy protections, protocol options, and a wider selection of server locations.

Enhanced, no-log VPN experience with improved privacy protections, protocol options, and a wider selection of server locations. Data Breach Monitoring**: Scans breach databases for your personal information, shows exactly where it was exposed, and walks you through containing the damage .

Scans breach databases for your personal information, shows exactly where it was exposed, and walks you through containing the damage Device Cleanup: Removes junk files, duplicate photos, redundant browser data, and old contacts to restore device performance.

Add more when you want it:

Avast One is built to flex with how you actually live online. When something changes — a new threat you care about, a device running slower than it should, scam calls that keep getting through — you can unlock more protection without switching apps, re-entering payment details, or rebuilding your setup from scratch.

Want more muscle against scam calls and phishing emails? Unlock Avast Premium Security with Scam Protection Pro. Want automated, intelligent cleanup that keeps your laptop running like it should? Unlock Avast Cleanup Premium. When you need it, add it. You choose the pieces. You decide when.

The specifics:

The new Avast One is available now on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. All paid plans cover desktop and mobile under a single subscription. Running the previous Avast One? The new experience is ready when you are. Install it and everything ports overs. No rush – your existing product remains fully supported.

Download the free version at avast.com/avast-one. No credit card required.

*Avast SecureLine VPN is a 60-day trial requiring a payment method at sign-up. Billed at the end of the trial period unless cancelled first.

**BreachGuard is currently only available on desktop.

About Avast

Avast is a leader in digital security and privacy, and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Avast protects hundreds of millions of users from online threats, for Mobile, PC or Mac, and is top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Learn more at Avast.com.

Mike Healey Amandeep Turna Gen [email protected] Delphi for Gen [email protected]

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.