AvaSure Appoints Technology Veteran Paula Cobb as Vice President of Marketing

Visionary marketing leader brings experience with Philips and McKesson to new role

BELMONT, Mich., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure®, a market leader in acute virtual sitting and virtual nursing, proudly announces the appointment of Paula Cobb as Vice President of Marketing. Cobb joins AvaSure to spearhead the company's marketing strategy, amplify AvaSure's presence, and share its proven clinical and financial results on a broader scale.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paula Cobb to the AvaSure team," said Adam McMullin, CEO of AvaSure. "Her unparalleled expertise in marketing and strategic communication will be instrumental as we continue to expand our portfolio and deepen the strategic impact for our large customer base. With Paula's leadership, AvaSure is positioned to amplify our impact by reaching a broader audience and showcasing the tangible benefits of our solutions."

Cobb brings a wealth of marketing experience to AvaSure, having previously served as Vice President of Enterprise Marketing at Blackbaud, where she led groundbreaking campaigns for Fortune 500 accounts in financial services, healthcare, and sports and entertainment.

Prior to her role at Blackbaud, Cobb held leadership positions at DayTwo, Philips, and McKesson, consistently demonstrating a strategic vision aligned with AvaSure's mission to transform healthcare through innovation and technology. She brings deep expertise aligning with technology leaders in healthcare systems to ensure the adoption of health tech solutions that deliver value.

"I am honored to join AvaSure and contribute to its mission of improving patient care," said Cobb. "AvaSure's commitment to delivering proven clinical and financial results sets it apart in the industry, and I am excited about the future of virtual care and expanding our impact. I am passionate about solutions that positively influence and augment the clinical experience. AvaSure's strategy and highly satisfied customer base has me thrilled to return to the industry."

In her new role, Cobb will lead AvaSure's marketing team in showcasing the company's strong clinical messaging and engaging with IT stakeholders.

Further, AvaSure has expanded its marketing team with the addition of Lauren Peer, Senior Director of Product Marketing. Peer further solidifies the company's position as a trailblazer in healthcare innovation while bringing a wealth of knowledge from her time leading marketing teams in emerging technology at Cerner, Hillrom, and Becton Dickinson.

AvaSure recently unveiled significant new enhancements to its intelligent virtual care platform by adding AvaSure Episodic and AvaSure Analytics, advancing the company's commitment to future-proof healthcare facilities and enhance the speed and efficiency of patient care.

About AvaSure

AvaSure® is an intelligent virtual care platform that healthcare providers use to engage with patients, optimize staffing, and seamlessly blend remote and in-person treatment at scale. The platform deploys AI-powered virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, meets the highest enterprise IT standards, and drives measurable outcomes with support from care experts. AvaSure consistently delivers a 6x ROI and has been recognized by KLAS Research as the #1 solution for reducing the cost of care. With a team of 15% nurses, AvaSure is a trusted partner of 1,100+ hospitals with experience in over 5,000 deployments. To learn more, visit www.avasure.com.

