AvaSure Chief Clinical Officer Lisbeth Votruba Honored Among Becker's 2023 "Patient Safety Experts to Know"

Third-generation nurse recognized for constantly seeking new ways to improve processes and transform safety standards

BELMONT, Mich., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, the inventor of the TeleSitter® solution and the market leader in acute virtual care and remote safety monitoring, announced today that Chief Clinical Officer Lisbeth Votruba, MSN, RN has been named among Becker's Hospital Review's 2023 "Patient Safety Experts to Know."

As a third- generation nurse, self-proclaimed "nurses' nurse," and nurse executive, Votruba has dedicated her career to the continuous improvement of healthcare and the empowerment of the nursing community and the patients they care for.

Most recently, Votruba elevated her leadership by leveraging technology and innovation to put nurses and their patients at the center of the solution, reducing nurse burnout, improving outcomes, and driving high-quality, value-based patient care.

"Nurses show up to work every day thinking about the best ways they can deliver compassionate care to make a difference in the lives of their patients," said Votruba. "It is my great honor and calling to support these hard-working professionals who form the foundation of American healthcare."

Votruba's primary goal is to advance her vision to revolutionize inpatient care delivery with the addition of virtual technology. Partnering with 36% of academic medical centers and 67% of the largest U.S. health systems, she guides the delivery of inpatient telehealth solutions that have provided safer environments for over 1.5 million patients. She pioneered video monitoring of fall-risk patients and has led several research studies regarding fall risk reduction, the mitigation of workplace violence, and managing behavioral health patients in acute care. Under Votruba's direction, AvaSure has expanded its own nursing staff to 15% of the employee base to support the change management needed to ensure positive patient outcomes are achieved.

The individuals honored in Becker's 2023 "Patient Safety Experts to Know" list are noteworthy proponents of patient harm reduction, disease management, disaster preparedness, and more, according to Becker's.

These healthcare providers, experts, researchers, and executives value patient safety above all. For these patient safety experts, the improvement of the patient journey is of the utmost importance, as they are constantly seeking new ways to improve processes and transform safety standards.

"There is no one more deserving of this award than Lisbeth," said Adam McMullin, CEO, AvaSure. "She dedicates herself tirelessly to advocating on behalf of nurses, their patients, and our partners, and we're proud that she has been recognized by Becker's for this enduring commitment."

About AvaSure

AvaSure provides the leading hospital virtual care platform to systems with nursing and staffing shortages that are challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient health outcomes. Recently recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure is the pioneer in providing best-in-class, video-based AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. As a trusted partner of more than 1,000 hospitals, AvaSure combines remote patient monitors, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing any additional burdens on existing staff. To learn more about AvaSure visit www.avasure.com.

