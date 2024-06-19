AvaSure Chief Nursing Executive Advisory Board Collaborates on Inpatient Virtual Care Maturity Model

Industry experts share insights to modernize care delivery models for the virtual nursing market

BELMONT, Mich, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, the market leader in acute virtual care, hosted Chief Nursing Executives at an event in Nashville, Tennessee, to share best practices for leveraging virtual care delivery models. These models aim to improve patient care and safety, enhance patient monitoring, increase clinical capacity, and reduce clinical cost.

The CNE Advisory Board comprises 12 healthcare and nursing industry leaders who assist AvaSure in bringing continuous value to the acute-care market by providing informed insights on industry trends and emerging customer needs.

"We're thrilled to host this distinguished group of nursing leaders who share their diverse insights and perspectives to support AvaSure's continued expansion in the virtual nursing market," said Adam McMullin, CEO, AvaSure. "Listening to the success stories and ROI our customers are realizing virtual care allows us to better understand and address additional use cases and further capabilities needed to advance adoption of virtual care across the healthcare ecosystem."

A key topic of discussion was the inpatient virtual care maturity model, a tool designed to create meaningful alignment between health systems' IT leadership while addressing clinical challenges resulting from more complex patient cases, resource shortages, and growing patient populations.

To learn more, join an upcoming webinar, "Redesigning Inpatient Care: Introducing the Virtual Care Maturity Model" on June 25. To register, click here: https://avasure.com/resource/introducing-the-virtual-care-maturity-model/

"We understand that to transform care, we must have a deep understanding of the clinical workflows, change management, and leadership required to implement real change and achieve results," said Lisbeth Votruba, Chief Clinical Officer of AvaSure. "Getting feedback on strategic solutions that address how technology supports and improves care delivery models allows clinical teams to drive better outcomes and focus on the most critical patient needs. Collaborating with this talented group of nursing leaders allows us to be true partners to health systems."

The CNE Advisory Board developed critical guidelines and recommendations to help the healthcare industry achieve clinical, financial, and operational advancements through virtual team-based care.

The board members bring decades of knowledge and experience from across the nursing industry:

At the recent meeting, the dialogue centered around how a virtual care platform that supports virtual sitting and virtual nursing is transforming care delivery.

"Our success relies on deep engagement with our technology partners, enabling nursing leaders to be champions and understand how to lead and govern our programs," Landstrom said. "We aim to lead system-wide change and align with our IT partners to deliver scalable, standard solutions across our vast system. Our goal is to create a care delivery model that is so fulfilling that nurses wouldn't want to practice in another way."

Howell added: "This framework allows us to explore game-changing use cases in our field, while understanding that our success hinges on leveraging data, AI, and models benchmarked across health systems. Collaborating with AvaSure has allowed us to learn from our peers and advance our thinking, execution and impact on the nursing community we serve."

Fitzpatrick concluded: "These three days were productive and informative, and I appreciate collaborating with this talented group of leaders and colleagues in doing such important work. Creating and sharing best practices will significantly impact care delivery for patients and caregivers alike."

