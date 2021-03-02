AvaSure Enhances Online Reporting Software, Allows Like-Hospital Data Comparison

MUSKEGON, Mich., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, a leading provider of virtual patient safety monitoring systems, today announced new features of its Online Reporting of Nursing Analytics (ORNA) software.

ORNA, AvaSure's unique comparative database on safety, quality and the experience of care, provides a real-time dashboard for day-to-day clinical triage; hospital-specific data to investigate adverse events; and the ability to run comparison reports with similar hospitals.

The updated software – available early 2021 – allows for comparisons of performance to be more focused, helping to improve outcomes through its TeleSitter® Solution. TeleSitter, an interactive audio/video solution, allows hospitals and other clinical care environments to monitor inpatients to prevent patient harm, protect staff from violent patients and visitors, and enhance nursing resources.

"ORNA now enables users to run their own comparisons on utilization and alarm rates, and monitor staff interventions and their effectiveness, as well as bedside staff responsiveness," said Lisbeth Votruba, MSN, RN, chief clinical innovation officer of AvaSure. "Users can compare data with similar organizations nationally or regionally, by market type and filtered by care units or specific groups. This allows the user to educate, evaluate and optimize performance of their TeleSitting program – to see how they stack up relative to similar hospitals."

ORNA v0.1.2.x.x and later allow the user to analyze their own hospital TeleSitting® comparison data based on three new features including creating customizable groups, filtering graphs by facilities or care units, and comparing like-hospital types.

"The release of this data shows that AvaSure is helping health systems improve cost, quality and safety," said Votruba. "As we transition to a post-pandemic healthcare system, data becomes more and more of a strategic asset."

AvaSure ORNA 2020 Recap Report, which demonstrated AvaSure's impact of utilization for remote video monitoring from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, revealed that through the use of TeleSitter,

250,000 patients were monitored

Five falls were prevented per patient monitored

400,000 hours of monitoring patients with COVID-19, reducing exposure to infected patients and preserving PPE

13,000 suicide-risk patients were monitored

AvaSure is used in 48 states and Canada, 80% of the nation's largest health systems, 75% of U.S. News and World Report 2020-2021 Best Hospitals List, 37% of Magnet-recognized hospitals and 75 academic hospitals.

