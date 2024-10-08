AvaSure Honors 2024 AvaPrize Winners for Virtual Care Excellence

Annual awards program recognizes individuals and organizations for advancing patient and staff safety

BELMONT, Mich., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, a market leader in acute virtual care, today announced recipients of its virtual care awards program, the 2024 AvaPrize awards. Now in its 8th year, AvaPrize awards recognize excellence in virtual care within healthcare organizations in the U.S.

"Since AvaSure was founded 15 years ago, we have staunchly advocated for transformative care models that empower nursing teams, enhance patient safety, and create measurable outcomes," said AvaSure CEO Adam McMullin. "It is with great joy that we recognize these extraordinary individuals and organizations for their unwavering dedication to using intelligent virtual care to enhance patient care, improve nursing experiences, and increase care delivery efficiencies."

2024 AvaPrize winners

The Breakthrough Innovation Award celebrates organizations that have demonstrated visionary leadership by embracing cutting-edge solutions to shape the future of virtual care. This year, Hackensack Meridian Health was honored for their forward-thinking approach to leveraging technology to enhance patient care and improve outcomes. Their leadership's passion for staff well-being and dedication to the entire patient community have driven the successful implementation of a virtual care platform that not only improves patient care but also boosts caregiver satisfaction.





earned this accolade for its impressive use of analytics and its commitment to fostering a culture of excellence. Tampa General has made remarkable strides, demonstrating innovation and rapid progress in virtual care. The VA Excellence Award honors VA Hospitals that lead in virtual care through the AvaSure platform, recognizing innovation and excellence while setting a benchmark for the highest standards of care within the VA healthcare system.

Cincinnati VA Medical Center prevented more than 1,000 falls per month—totaling an impressive 12,300+ annually—significantly enhancing patient safety and minimizing fall-related risks for our Veterans.



Fayetteville VA's virtual care program soared to 80% utilization in just six months, highlighting their strong leadership, organization, and commitment to success. Their journey serves as an inspiring model for other VA facilities, proving that with the right strategies and dedication, significant progress can be achieved in a short time.





The Centralized Care Champion Award honors organizations that excel in leveraging the AvaSure platform across multiple sites, recognizing their outstanding innovation and excellence in advancing both operational efficiency and patient safety. This year, UCHealth was celebrated for its remarkable utilization of virtual care technology through its Virtual Health Center (VHC). By seamlessly integrating technology into patient care, UCHealth has set a new standard, using virtual care as a powerful tool to overcome challenges like staffing shortages and rising healthcare costs.





The AvaPrize awards were presented during AvaSure's Annual Symposium, held October 2–4 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, featuring over 45 customer and partner speakers. To learn more about the 2024 AvaPrize winners or to download a photo, click here.

About AvaSure

AvaSure® is an intelligent virtual care platform that healthcare providers use to engage with patients, optimize staffing, and seamlessly blend remote and in-person care at scale. The platform deploys AI-powered virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, meets the highest enterprise IT standards, and drives measurable outcomes with support from care experts. AvaSure consistently delivers a 6x ROI and has been recognized by KLAS Research as the #1 solution for reducing the cost of care. With a team of 15% nurses, AvaSure is a trusted partner of 1,100+ hospitals with experience in over 5,000 deployments. To learn more, visit www.avasure.com.

