AvaSure Named to AVIA Marketplace's 2024 Top Smart Rooms Companies

BELMONT, Mich., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, a market leader in acute virtual care, announced today that it was recognized as a 2024 Top Company in Smart Rooms upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace.

AvaSure addresses several critical challenges in healthcare and is the virtual care platform behind virtual sitting and virtual nursing at many of the nation's largest health systems.

By reducing the need for continuous in-person monitoring and optimizing staff allocation, AvaSure helps healthcare facilities save on labor costs. Reports indicate that implementing AvaSure's virtual monitoring solutions can lead to significant financial savings, with some facilities experiencing a return on investment (ROI) as high as six times their initial investment.

In addition, AvaSure's platform integrates seamlessly with existing healthcare systems like Epic, ensuring that virtual care is incorporated into daily workflows without disrupting routine operations. This integration allows for smooth communication between remote and in-person care, facilitating better coordination and efficiency.

"We are excited to be recognized by AVIA Marketplace," said Adam McMullin, CEO, AvaSure. "Our solutions are designed to be scalable and can be deployed across thousands of rooms and multiple locations. This scalability ensures that healthcare providers can expand their virtual care capabilities as needed, adapting to changing patient volumes and care demands."

The 2024 Top Smart Rooms Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of the Smart Rooms, the report helps define the Smart Rooms landscape and how these solutions best support patient access.

"In an era where technological innovation is transforming every aspect of our lives, smart rooms stand at the forefront of revolutionizing patient care in healthcare facilities," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Patients today expect a seamless, technology-enabled experience during their healthcare journey, and smart rooms are pivotal in meeting this demand. Our research underscores the transformative power of smart rooms in enhancing patient safety, comfort, and outcomes by integrating advanced monitoring, automation, and communication systems. AVIA Marketplace is leading this evolution, providing health systems with the insights and tools needed to implement effective smart room strategies. By embracing these solutions, we can bridge the gap between patient expectations and healthcare delivery, ensuring health systems not only keep pace with technological advancements but lead the way in providing patient-centric care."

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Smart Rooms Companies list here.

About AvaSure

AvaSure® is an intelligent virtual care platform that healthcare providers use to engage with patients, optimize staffing, and seamlessly blend remote and in-person care at scale. The platform deploys AI-powered virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, meets the highest enterprise IT standards, and drives measurable outcomes with support from care experts. AvaSure consistently delivers a 6x ROI and has been recognized by KLAS Research as the #1 solution for reducing the cost of care. With a team of 15% nurses, AvaSure is a trusted partner of 1,100+ hospitals with experience in over 5,000 deployments. To learn more, visit www.avasure.com.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

