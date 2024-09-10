AvaSure, Oracle Collaborate With NVIDIA on AI-Powered Virtual Concierge for Hospitals and Health Systems

BELMONT, Mich., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, a market leader in acute virtual care, is collaborating with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to develop a virtual concierge solution built with NVIDIA full-stack AI technology to improve patient care and streamline clinical workflows in hospitals and healthcare systems. The cutting-edge virtual concierge will leverage the power of AvaSure's Intelligent Virtual Care Platform; Oracle's AI offerings, including OCI Compute; and NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure, including NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs with NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. These combined capabilities can create a seamless, AI-powered bedside experience, enabling smart rooms across any department.

Revolutionizing the Hospital Room Experience

To address staffing shortages, rising costs, and increasingly complex patient needs, healthcare organizations are integrating AI-driven solutions to reduce workflow burdens on bedside staff. As hospitals build the smart rooms of the future, they are integrating advanced technologies that seamlessly combine virtual and in-person care through innovative in-room devices. This new care model brings new resources and touchpoints that require centralized coordination. The virtual concierge is designed to meet these challenges by triaging staff and patient requests in real-time, serving as a critical point of assistance for clinicians, patients, and families.

This innovative virtual concierge will function similarly to voice-activated assistants used at home. Using a simple 'wake word,' nurses will be able to quickly request additional support, language translation services, and more, enhancing care delivery and improving the work environment for clinical staff. For patients and their families, the virtual concierge aims to simplify communication, enabling them to request items or connect with a nurse or their case manager for health guidance. This personalized approach helps ensure that patient needs are met promptly, with the goal of delivering better care experiences.

Accelerating Innovation with Industry Leaders

"This collaboration marks an exciting milestone in our mission to revolutionize patient care with intelligent virtual solutions," said Adam McMullin, CEO of AvaSure. "We are excited to explore how incorporating AvaSure's expertise in virtual care with OCI's AI infrastructure and NVIDIA's advanced NIM microservices can help create a solution to redefine how care is delivered in hospitals and health systems, empowering care teams to provide more efficient and effective patient care."

"We're committed to helping AvaSure and other organizations improve patient care with AI and cloud infrastructure," said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With OCI AI infrastructure, AvaSure will be able to speed up clinical workflows while leveraging OCI's full-stack protection that is secure by design to accelerate innovation in care delivery."

"AI-powered microservices can help hospitals and healthcare organizations enhance patient care experiences and improve operational efficiency," said Brad Genereaux, global lead for healthcare alliances at NVIDIA. "Powered by NVIDIA NIM microservices and OCI's AI infrastructure, AvaSure's virtual concierge can help physicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers deliver a more personalized approach to patient care."

The new virtual concierge solution is expected to be available next year, offering hospitals and health systems a powerful tool to enhance patient care and optimize clinical workflows.

About AvaSure

AvaSure® is an intelligent virtual care platform that healthcare providers use to engage with patients, optimize staffing, and seamlessly blend remote and in-person care at scale. The platform deploys AI-powered virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, meets the highest enterprise IT standards, and drives measurable outcomes with support from care experts. AvaSure consistently delivers a 6x ROI and has been recognized by KLAS Research as the #1 solution for reducing the cost of care. With a team of 15% nurses, AvaSure is a trusted partner of 1,100+ hospitals with experience in over 5,000 deployments. To learn more, visit www.avasure.com.

