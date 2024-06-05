AvaSure Teams Up with CLEW Medical to Boost High-Acuity Care with AI-Driven Virtual Surveillance

The open AvaSure Virtual Care ecosystem enables the CLEW AI-powered, FDA-cleared predictive analytics solution for accurate early detection of patient deterioration in critical care

BELMONT, Mich. and BOSTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure , a market leader in acute virtual care, and CLEW Medical , an AI-enabled clinical surveillance and predictive analytics company, announced their partnership to drive early detection of critical care patient deterioration, leading to more timely interventions, reduced complications, fewer readmissions, and decreased mortality.

"We are thrilled to enhance intensive care units using our virtual care platform by partnering with CLEW's advanced clinical surveillance solution," said Adam McMullin, Chief Executive Officer, AvaSure. "AvaSure is dedicated to fostering an open ecosystem for virtual care, ensuring customers can benefit from a single, integrated platform. We continue to add high-value partners so our customers can maximize their investment and deliver high-quality virtual care tailored to the needs of patients at different acuity levels."

When hospitals partner with AvaSure, they invest in a platform that fosters a connected ecosystem, allowing for flexibility and adaptability to scale as their needs change.

"CLEW provides the first FDA-cleared predictive analytics solution that responsibly applies AI to advance high-acuity care and improve clinical outcomes for patients," said Paul Roscoe, CEO, CLEW Medical. "CLEW prediction models have been proven to be five times more accurate, with 50 times fewer alarms, than other leading patient monitoring systems. The partnership between AvaSure and CLEW helps to elevate any virtual nursing assessment by providing the ability to easily validate clinical insights with real-time video analysis."

The CLEW intelligent clinical surveillance platform enables decision support for complex clinical scenarios and allows providers to anticipate patient deterioration with remarkable accuracy. When deterioration is detected based on real-time patient physiology, the caregiver can validate alerts from CLEW using AvaSure's virtual care platform, facilitating early intervention whenever a patient needs attention. This leads to improved clinical outcomes for the patient, reduced burden on caregivers, and operational efficiencies for the health system.

AvaSure and CLEW are at the forefront of healthcare technology innovation. Integrating AvaSure's leading virtual care platform with CLEW's cutting-edge, AI-driven clinical surveillance will benefit everyone in the healthcare ecosystem. By harnessing the power of both solutions, hospitals and health systems can improve patient safety, increase caregiver satisfaction, and enhance patient care across the enterprise.

About AvaSure

AvaSure® is an intelligent virtual care platform that healthcare providers use to engage with patients, optimize staffing, and seamlessly blend remote and in-person care at scale. The platform deploys AI-powered virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, meets the highest enterprise IT standards, integrates seamlessly with technology partners, and drives measurable outcomes. AvaSure consistently delivers a 6x ROI and has been recognized by KLAS Research as the #1 solution for reducing the cost of care. With a team of 15% nurses, AvaSure is a trusted partner of 1,100+ hospitals with experience in over 5,000 deployments. To learn more, visit avasure.com .

About CLEW Medical, Inc.

CLEW offers the first FDA-cleared, class II medical device, AI-based clinical predictive models for critical care as a part of its intelligent clinical surveillance platform. Its ability to offer accurate, predictive insights around patient deterioration allows health systems to optimize patient interventions, decreasing mortality and reducing complications and readmissions. Its proprietary models offer an optimal balance of precision and sensitivity, which results in fewer high-risk notifications, reducing alarm fatigue amongst providers and clinicians. For more information, visit clewmed.com .

