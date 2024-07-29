AvaSure to Acquire Ouva's AI-Powered Smart Room Solutions

Acquisition will expand ambient AI capabilities of AvaSure's Intelligent Virtual Care Platform, driving improvements in patient care and operational efficiency

BELMONT, Mich., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, a market leader in acute virtual care, announced today that it has acquired Ouva's smart room solutions to accelerate innovation with AI-powered virtual care solutions for hospitals. The acquisition will expand the ambient AI capabilities of AvaSure's Intelligent Virtual Care Platform and double in-house AI engineering resources, highlighting AvaSure's dedication to fast innovation and excellence in virtual care technology.

As a result of the acquisition, hospitals that partner with AvaSure can benefit from a broader range of ambient AI-powered capabilities that improve patient safety, patient flow, staff rounding, and mobility monitoring while delivering operational insights. These advancements set new standards in AI-enhanced patient care, safety, and efficiency.

"We are delighted to incorporate Ouva's comprehensive AI capabilities and welcome Ouva's expert AI engineers and developers, further enhancing our in-house capabilities to deliver innovation to our customers," said Adam McMullin, CEO, AvaSure. "With this acquisition, we are strategically investing in the advancement of AvaSure's platform to enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions that improve patient care and operational efficiency."

Last year, AvaSure and Ouva established a partnership to integrate Ouva's comprehensive AI capabilities with the AvaSure Intelligent Virtual Care Platform. While Ouva sold its smart room solutions, the company will continue to operate its pediatric and wayfinding business.

"This acquisition, born from a year-long partnership, is a natural progression of our shared vision," said Dogan Demir, CEO, Ouva. "We are not just merging technologies; we are combining passionate and talented innovators dedicated to tackling hard problems in healthcare. AvaSure is set to be the driver of the AI transformation of hospital care, creating a hopeful future for increasingly strained hospital care services. Under AvaSure's visionary leadership, I'm confident that our technology and team will play a pivotal role in shaping the future we will all benefit from."

Register for a webinar on August 1 to learn more.

About AvaSure

AvaSure® is an intelligent virtual care platform that healthcare providers use to engage with patients, optimize staffing, and seamlessly blend remote and in-person care at scale. The platform deploys AI-powered virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, meets the highest enterprise IT standards, and drives measurable outcomes with support from care experts. AvaSure consistently delivers a 6x ROI and has been recognized by KLAS Research as the #1 solution for reducing the cost of care. With a team of 15% nurses, AvaSure is a trusted partner of 1,100+ hospitals with experience in over 5,000 deployments. To learn more, visit www.avasure.com.

About Ouva

Ouva offers an AI-powered platform tailored for the virtual care era, delivering 24/7 access to live patient data, safety predictions, and insights for workforce efficiency. Ouva's AI platform aids in eliminating redundant observations, prioritizing patients in need, and improving overall workforce efficiency. Developed over multiple years of peer-reviewed clinical collaborations, Ouva offers the most comprehensive and enterprise-ready platform in the cloud for seamless deployment of AI at scale. To learn more about Ouva, visit www.ouva.co.

AvaSure Media Contact:

Marcia G. Rhodes for AvaSure / [email protected]

SOURCE AvaSure