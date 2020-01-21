Avatar Construction INC Celebrates Milestone 37-Year Anniversary in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatar Construction INC, a full-service construction company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is celebrating its 37th anniversary and productive transition out of an emerging startup into a recognized industry leader with a solid history of successful project completions plus a varied portfolio around Florida, United States. Avatar Construction's President, Jay Patel, founded the company in 1982, offering general contracting for residential customers and shortly after added construction management and design-build solutions for custom houses, health care, institutional and commercial clients.

The company has a corporate office in Tampa and is revealing rapid expansion across Florida. Over the 37 years, Avatar Construction INC has completed countless projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars for a vast number of developers, builders, owners and general contractors from Florida. Among its current projects, Avatar Construction INC is currently constructing a 40,000-sq. ft., four-story large home in Surya Estates in Tampa that's a 60-million-dollar project and the largest home in South Florida.

"The previous 37 years have seen continuous growth for Avatar Construction INC in Tampa, and our operations staff are on target for another fantastic season," said Jay Patel, Avatar Construction's INC President. "We're continuing to construct a huge team to support our expansion in the region and look forward to shaping the Tampa landscape for decades to come."

Avatar Construction INC operations employ over 100 professional contractors and construction employees. During its 37 years in Tampa, Mr. Jay Patel has also become a state-certified Professional Engineer (License #34087), state-certified Special Inspector (License #2038), state-licensed Home Inspector (License #HI 6065), state-certified General Contractor (License GCG027709) and state-certified Roofing Contractor (License CCC1330372). He's also been designated as an Accredited Neutral Evaluator for all 65 counties in Florida for the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) process for sinkhole claims with the State of Florida, Department of Financial Services. The company was categorized as an A+ Rated builder by Better Business Bureau every year since 2014.

Adding further, Jay Patel also informed that "Whether A multi-million-dollar technical center or a seminar room renovation, we execute every job with relentless responsibility." We listen to our client's goals. We create strategies based on clients' business. We monitor our performance. We do all we can to make customers trust and build great lasting relationships.

Launched in 1982, Avatar Construction INC is the top general contractor and builder in Tampa, FL. Avatar Construction INC ranks first or second in the major segments of the building construction field and specializes in general construction, construction management, design-build, green building, and Building Information Modeling (BIM). Mr. Jay Patel has over four decades of experience as a Threshold (inspector) Engineer, Materials Testing Engineer, Structural Engineer.

