Avatar Integrated Systems Partnership Strengthens SiFive Cloud-Based Design

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Automation Conference -- SiFive , the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP, design platforms, and custom SoC solutions, announced today a new partnership with Avatar Integrated Systems (Avatar), a leader in next-generation physical design solutions. The partnership enables SiFive to use Avatar's physical design implementation tools within the SiFive cloud design environment.

SiFive is now enabled with Avatar's industry-leading physical design implementation platform, a complete top-level prototyping, floor-planning, chip assembly, and full function block-level implementation solution. The integration of place and route tools into the SiFive cloud design environment promotes democratized access to custom silicon, accelerating the pace of innovation for businesses large and small that are working with SiFive.

"We are pleased to partner with Avatar to further enhance the power of our cloud design environment enabling physical design teams to collaborate with teams worldwide," said Naveed Sherwani, president and CEO of SiFive. "The addition of the Avatar physical design implementation solutions underscores our commitment to offering a fully-integrated cloud environment for SOC design."

"Our partnership with SiFive is key to Avatar's mission to revolutionize the EDA industry," said Dr. Chi Ping Hsu, executive adviser at Avatar Integrated Systems. "Together we will advance breakthrough automation technologies to democratize custom silicon for design teams. As a next generation EDA player, our goal is to promote silicon innovation at system level by best automation with easy customization."

SiFive and Avatar are appearing at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in Las Vegas, where details of a fully cloud-designed Linux-capable application processor SoC, from concept to boot in six months, will be presented. Visit the SiFive booth, No.1037, and Avatar booth No. 967, to discover how custom silicon can be yours in months, not years.

About Avatar Integrated Systems

Avatar Integrated Systems is a leading software company in the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry focused on Physical Design Implementation. The company's products enable integrated circuit (IC) designers to create semiconductor chips, which enable today's electronic devices, such as smartphones, computers, internet equipment, IoT wearables, etc. Avatar's products are built on the proven technologies acquired from ATopTech, Inc. Avatar Integrated Systems is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA, with subsidiaries and offices in Taiwan, India, Japan, and Korea. The company serves global customers with cutting-edge digital place and route technology and closely partners with customers to reach their design successes. For more information visit: www.avatar-da.com.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP, development tools and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. Located in Silicon Valley, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, visit www.sifive.com .

