Avatar Medical Brings the "Clinic of the Future" to CES® With Glasses-Free 3D Medical Imaging Powered by Eonis Vision

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW (CES) - EUREKA PARK, BOOTH #60401 -- At CES 2026, Avatar Medical is giving consumers a rare look at how the medical exam room is about to change. The company will debut its consumer-facing Clinic of the Future experience in Eureka Park, powered by Eonis Vision, the new glasses-free 3D imaging solution developed in collaboration with Barco , powered by the Dell Pro Max Tower T2 workstation, and introduced this past November. In addition, Avatar Medical, Barco and Dell join a select group of companies recognized as a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree, for breakthrough design and engineering in the Digital Healthcare category. The award recognizes their pioneering work in defining the next generation of patient-facing 3D imaging.

"For decades, exam rooms have relied on the same flat black and white radiology images that leave many patients nodding politely but walking away confused," said Elodie Litzler, PhD, co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Avatar Medical. "The Clinic of the Future isn't about adding more screens. It's about clarity. When people can actually see what their doctors see, in a format that feels as intuitive as any modern consumer technology, it brings calm, confidence, and real partnership back into care."

While the technology behind Eonis Vision is sophisticated, its purpose is simple: to help patients finally see and understand their own medical images the way doctors do - in natural, intuitive 3D. No goggles. No VR headsets. Just a shared experience that turns previously confusing scans into something all can comprehend.

This evolution matters. According to the CDC, nearly nine out of ten U.S. adults struggle to understand routine health information when it's presented in technical or unfamiliar ways.1 And recent findings from the Milken Institute show that limited understanding of one's health can contribute to missed follow-ups, delayed care, and poorer long-term outcomes.2 In that context, Eonis Vision offers something powerful - medical information people can finally see clearly.

"The exam room hasn't changed in half a century, but in neurosurgery, we're watching that change happen in real time with a variety of advanced tools," said Michael Ivan, M.D., Associate Professor of Neurological Surgery and Director of Skull Base Surgery at the UHealth - the University of Miami Health System and Miller School of Medicine. "Tools such as Eonis Vision are promising in helping to enhance the patient experience and understanding. In seeing patients interact with the technology, it appears to shift the dynamic immediately. Instead of listening to a surgeon talk through a flat, grayscale scan, the system allows patients to finally see what we're discussing. That clarity reduces fear, strengthens trust, and helps them move forward with far more confidence."

While at CES, attendees can experience this evolution firsthand. In Avatar Medical's Eureka Park booth, visitors will step up to a medical-grade display and watch familiar CT and MRI scans transform into accurate, depth-rich 3D anatomy. The result feels less like looking at a medical image and more like looking at an object placed directly in front of you.

What makes the experience compelling isn't just the technology powering it, Avatar Medical's imaging medical device software, Barco's glasses-free 3D display, and a high-performance Dell Precision™ workstation accelerated by NVIDIA technologies for fast, efficient 3D rendering, but how immediately familiar and understandable it feels. As part of the NVIDIA Inception program, we're continuing to deepen this foundation, leveraging NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture to further expand performance and scale. The experience is like shifting to color TV, the first iPhone, or TiVo: that immediately made sense. This is consumer technology meeting healthcare at a moment when patients expect clarity, not complexity.

The showcase offers a glimpse of what medical visits could soon become: clearer conversations, less confusion, and far more human interactions. Clinicians gain a tool that reduces the time spent translating complexity. Patients leave with a genuine understanding, rather than uncertainty.

Avatar Medical will be holding live demonstrations in Eureka Park, at Booth #60401 , within the French pavilion coordinated by Business France.

Availability

Eonis Vision is a bundled solution that combines Avatar Medical Vision software with Barco's medical-grade Eonis 3D display built on Immersity technology. While Avatar Medical Vision is FDA-cleared (K222035), the new version, which enables compatibility with the Eonis 3D display, will be commercially available post-FDA clearance, expected Q2 2026.

What's in Our Stack:

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global technology company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration solutions. Its innovative technologies drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.

Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 947 million euros in 2024. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com or connect on LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Avatar Medical

Founded in 2020, Avatar Medical is leading the evolution from medical imaging to medical understanding. By transforming CT and MRI scans into intuitive, lifelike 3D avatars, instantly and without segmentation. The company's flagship product, Avatar Medical Vision, empowers physicians to communicate more effectively, improve workflow efficiency, and build patient trust through shared understanding. Originating from research from Institut Curie and Institut Pasteur and strengthened by a strategic partnership with Barco, the company is advancing the Clinic of the Future across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Seeing is Healing. Learn more at avatarmedical.ai .

1Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): "Talking Points About Health Literacy" https://www.cdc.gov/health-literacy/php/about/tell-others.html

2Milken Institute — Health Literacy in the United States (2022) https://milkeninstitute.org/sites/default/files/2022-05/Health_LiUHealthteracy_United_States_Final_Report.pdf

