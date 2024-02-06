AVATAR: THE EXPERIENCE WELCOMED ITS 2.5 MILLIONTH VISITOR ON 28 DECEMBER, 2023 AND CONCLUDED ITS RUN IN SINGAPORE WITH A TOTAL OF 2.63 MILLION VISITORS

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatar: The Experience achieved many magnificent milestones since premiering in the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore on 28 October, 2022, with the most recent being the surpassing of the 2.5 millionth visitor mark when Ms. Florencia Santorun and Mr. Santiago Laidlaw from Argentina visited the experience on 28 December, 2023. Mr. Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of the NEON Group; Mr. Felix Loh, CEO of Gardens by the Bay; and Eko Pup and Kanu Pup celebrated this momentous achievement with our Argentinian guests as they entered the Cloud Forest, just days before the experience concluded its run in Singapore.

Left to Right: Eko Pup, Mr Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of the NEON Group, Ms. Florencia Santorun, Mr Santiago Laidlaw, Mr Felix Loh, CEO of Gardens by the Bay, Kanu Pup

Inspired by Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water, this experience captivated Singaporeans as well as international audiences for over 14 months. Disney Location-Based Experiences, and James Cameron and Jon Landau's Lightstorm Entertainment, together with NEON, began the close collaboration in 2021 to produce an immersive walkthrough event inspired by the beauty and unique storytelling of the highest-grossing film globally of all-time, Avatar. The Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay clearly proved to be the perfect place to showcase such an experience.

Reflecting on the resounding success of Avatar: The Experience, culminated since its official opening ceremony on October 28, 2022, which was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Guest-of-Honour Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, Mr. Heng Swee Keat and attended by senior representatives from NEON, Singapore Tourism Board, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Disney Location-Based Experiences, this experience proudly welcomed a staggering total of 2,630,925 visitors over an astounding 419 show days, setting a new benchmark as the highest attended experience among all of NEON's IP shows around the world. Notably, this experience achieved a record daily attendance milestone with 12,251 visitors on December 24, 2023, a testament to the enduring appeal of Avatar: The Experience.

Since its premiere, not only did millions of visitors have the opportunity to witness the wonders of Pandora, but the experience itself garnered worldwide accolades for creative and technological achievements. NEON is immensely honored to receive the prestigious "Outstanding Attraction Experience Award" at the 2023 Singapore Tourism Awards, organized by the Singapore Tourism Board. This accolade stands as a testament to the Group's unwavering commitment to producing quality experiences, exceptional storytelling, and the innovative use of immersive experiential technology.

Our commitment to giving back to society manifested itself through nearly 50 corporate social responsibility (CSR) visits through our collaboration with Gardens by the Bay in the Gift of Gardens program, a community outreach initiative by the Gardens, benefiting over 3,500 beneficiaries from charity organizations such as Big Love Child Protection Specialist Centre; Care Corner Singapore; Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS); Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS); The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund; and more.

"It was an incredible journey of 419 days of Pandora adventure, right here at the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, since the world premiere of Avatar: The Experience on 28 October 2022," said Mr. Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of NEON. "We are immensely thankful for the strong support from Gardens by the Bay, Disney Location-Based Experiences, and Lightstorm Entertainment and together, we would also like to express our thanks to visitors from around the world for your tremendous support. Welcoming over 2.6 million guests into the enchanting world of Pandora has been nothing short of phenomenal. Together, we've redefined the boundaries of entertainment, and we look forward to continuing this remarkable journey of innovation and imagination in our next endeavor."

Mr. Felix Loh, CEO of Gardens by the Bay, said, "Gardens by the Bay is honored to have been the first location in the world for Avatar: The Experience. The event has not only augmented the visitor experience, but also added a new dimension to the Cloud Forest. We look forward to curating other immersive and educational offerings for visitors as we refresh our offerings in Cloud Forest."

Beyond the achievements are the memories that went home with each and every visitor who experienced the Cloud Forest blended with the alien world of Pandora, its bioluminescent environments and captivating culture of the Na'vi. As we reflect on these achievements, we remain dedicated to continuously pushing boundaries and offering unparalleled experiences that captivate and inspire audiences worldwide. NEON plans to reveal new information on where Avatar: The Experience will journey to next, so stay tuned for more exciting updates coming soon.

About NEON

NEON, formerly Cityneon, is a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment. NEON enjoys worldwide relationships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution, 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. It also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring themed art experiences namely Harry Potter: Visions of Magic that premiered in Cologne, Germany, in December 2023, and a DC inspired experience slated to debut in 2024. The Company also partners with the governments of Egypt and Peru for their original artefact IP experiences, Ramses the Great & the Gold of the Pharaohs and Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, respectively, plus authentic artefact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, and Victoria the T. Rex.

The Group's IP experiences are powered by ANIMAX, a fully owned subsidiary and a world-class creative animatronics powerhouse that specialises in research and development, engineering and entertainment robotics, with state-of-the-art facilities located in Nashville, US, Wuxi, China and the Middle East.

NEON's global partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 70 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com.

About Gardens by the Bay

An integral part of Singapore's "City in Nature" vision, Gardens by the Bay is a national garden and premier horticultural attraction that showcases the best of garden and floral artistry for all to enjoy. Spanning 101 hectares in the heart of Singapore's downtown Marina Bay, it comprises three waterfront gardens – Bay South, Bay East, and Bay Central. Bay South, the largest at 54 hectares, officially opened on 29 June 2012.

Guided by the vision to be a world of gardens for all to own, enjoy and cherish, the Gardens' extensive plant collection, ever-changing floral displays, and myriad of engaging programmes have captured the imagination of many, while its Gift of Gardens community initiative, with Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore as Patron, reaches out to people from all walks of life.

Since opening, Gardens by the Bay has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and garnered numerous international awards including Best Theme Attraction at TTG Travel Awards 2022 and 2023, a silver for Destinations Building Back Better Post-Covid at the World Responsible Tourism Awards 2021, Best Attraction Experience at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2019, and ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Award presented by ASEAN Tourism in 2018. The Gardens continues to refresh and refine its offerings, to be a place that everyone can enjoy – a garden where wonder blooms.

