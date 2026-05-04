Avatara Platform Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency Under DoD Mandates

Pre-configured CMMC-aligned enterprise and enclave workspaces can be deployed in as little as 30 days—helping over 220,000 defense contractors meet CMMC requirements faster and remain eligible for federal contracts

Key Takeaways

Avatara Platform achieves FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency for handling sensitive defense data

Platform enables defense contractors to inherit 80% of CMMC Level 2 objectives, reducing compliance burdens

Defense contractors can deploy fully-managed CMMC-aligned enterprise and enclave workspaces in as little as 30 days

Avatara's solution targets 220,000+ companies competing for a share of more than $300 billion annually in DoD procurement and R&D spending

Avatara workspaces meet both NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 standards

ST. LOUIS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatara, which provides businesses with compliant IT systems-as-a-service, announced today that Avatara Platform has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency under Department of Defense (DoD) mandates.

This certification validates the company's platform for handling sensitive defense data and strengthens Avatara's CMMC offering — fully-managed enterprise and enclave workspaces that can be deployed in as little as 30 days, helping defense contractors meet mandatory Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 requirements without redesigning their existing IT infrastructure. The platform supports all 110 CMMC Level 2 controls, with 80% of required objectives inherited directly from Avatara Platform, significantly reducing the compliance burden on contractors preparing for certification.

The Avatara Platform achieved FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency under DoD mandates, strengthening Avatara's CMMC offering. Post this

"This is a big win for Avatara, and for the hundreds of thousands of defense contractors that need secure environments that protect sensitive data while meeting strict security regulations," said Rob McCormick, founder and CEO of Avatara. "Our FedRAMP equivalency validates our data-centric security foundation and helps customers achieve compliance faster and with greater confidence."

FedRAMP (the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) is the U.S. government's standard for evaluating the security of cloud services. Defense contractors that utilize third-parties to store, process or transmit sensitive defense data must use providers that meet FedRAMP Moderate authorized or equivalent standards under DFARS 252.204-7012.

The Stakes for Defense Contractors

More than 220,000 companies across the Defense Industrial Base are subject to CMMC requirements. These organizations compete for a share of more than $300 billion annually in DoD procurement and R&D spending. Under DFARS 252.204-7012, any contractor storing, processing, or transmitting controlled defense information in the cloud must use a provider that meets FedRAMP Moderate authorized or equivalent security standards. As CMMC enforcement accelerates through 2026 and beyond, companies operating in non-compliant environments risk disqualification from contract awards—making secure, compliant infrastructure not just a technical requirement, but a prerequisite for competing and winning new business.

"Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency is another strong testament to Avatara Platform's core ability to deliver simple, secure, and compliant information systems," added Brandon DiMemmo, VP of Product for Avatara. "At a time when the market is saturated with overly complex, piecemeal solutions and uncertain compliance outcomes, Avatara stands apart by delivering an all-inclusive, fully managed platform that makes compliance more attainable, predictable, and less burdensome for customers."

FAQs: CMMC & Avatara Platform

How many companies are affected by CMMC Level 2 requirements?

Over 220,000 companies across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) must meet CMMC requirements.

What's at stake for defense contractors?

These organizations compete for a share of more than $300 billion annually in DoD procurement and R&D spending.

What's the risk of non-compliance with CMMC Level 2?

Defense contractors face two related requirements: their cloud providers must meet FedRAMP Moderate authorized or equivalent standards under DFARS 252.204-7012, and the contractors themselves must achieve CMMC certification. Failure to meet either requirement can result in disqualification from DoD contract awards.

When is the deadline for CMMC enforcement?

CMMC enforcement accelerates through 2026 and beyond. Self-assessments are currently required. Additionally, third-party certification requirements will be phased into DoD contracts starting in November 2026, with many prime contractors already imposing flow down requirements for subcontractors.

How does Avatara Platform Help Defense Contractors Meet CMMC Requirements?

Avatara Platform helps defense contractors meet CMMC Level 2 requirements without redesigning their existing IT infrastructure. The platform supports all 110 CMMC Level 2 controls, with 80% of required objectives inherited directly from Avatara Platform, significantly reducing the compliance burden on contractors preparing for certification.

Pre-configured and fully-managed, Avatara Platform allows defense contractors to store, process and transmit sensitive defense data within isolated, secure enterprise and enclave workspaces that meet both NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 standards.

Avatara Platform Explained:

Avatara Platform is a fully managed, compliant information system pre-designed to host and operate a customer's complete IT environment. The platform delivers standardized, CMMC-aligned enterprise and enclave workspaces that are built, secured, and operated by Avatara on behalf of each customer.

Avatara provisions isolated, dedicated environments produced from the same system architecture, much like identical products coming off an assembly line. Offered as a simple per-user, per-month subscription, workspaces include everything required to support the customer's handling of sensitive defense data. And, unlike traditional offerings, Avatara provides and manages the entire IT stack.

Deployed in as little as 30 days, customers simply access Avatara Platform from anywhere with a secure login.

About Avatara

Headquartered in St. Louis, Avatara is the developer of Avatara Platform, a fully-managed, all-inclusive, IT systems-as-a-service platform that allows businesses to significantly cut their annual IT spend, while meeting the rising tide of security and compliance standards impacting industries throughout the world. Avatara solves the problem of increasing cost, complexity, and compliance – The Three C's of IT. We eliminate the endless cycle of acquiring, building, and maintaining an ever-evolving technology foundation to run your business.

Since its founding over 20 years ago, Avatara has worked with hundreds of businesses spanning a range of industries, including defense contractors, manufacturing, architecture, engineering, construction, healthcare, legal, finance, and retail sectors, among many others. Visit avataraplatform.com to learn more.

SOURCE Avatara