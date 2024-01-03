Avathon Capital Sells Big Blue Marble Academy to Leeds Equity Partners

News provided by

Avathon Capital

03 Jan, 2024, 09:45 ET

Under Avathon's ownership, Big Blue Marble more than tripled in size to 67 schools across eight states and grew to become one of the largest early childhood education providers in the country

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon Capital ("Avathon"), the Chicago-based private equity firm exclusively investing in lower middle-market companies in the education and workforce markets, announced the sale of its portfolio company, Big Blue Marble Academy ("BBMA") to Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity"). Founded in 2012, BBMA is a leading provider of early childhood education known for its distinctive programs catering to children from infancy to age four.

Continue Reading

"We have proudly served our students and families for over a decade," said Nan Rikard, Founder and Board Member of BBMA. "I partnered with Avathon because they understood our mission of providing children with the opportunity to reach their full potential and they had a vision to accelerate BBMA's growth while also focusing on the impact we had on the communities we serve. I could never have imagined the company reaching this milestone. It's a testament to Avathon, their leadership, and commitment to the industry."

Since Avathon's initial investment in 2018, BBMA has grown to now educate over 10,000 students and employ over 2,000 in staff while supporting working families across the Southeastern United States.

"We are extremely proud of the company's success," said Brian Schwartz, Managing Director for Avathon. "BBMA navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerged as a leading early childhood education provider that families are proud to send their children to and where teachers feel supported as they pursue rewarding careers enriching the lives of students. This marks an extraordinary outcome for all the company's stakeholders."

Avathon recruited Jeff Wahl as CEO of BBMA in 2020, leveraging his 35 years of management experience, with the last 20 dedicated to the education sector. Under Wahl's leadership, BBMA has achieved substantial growth and geographic expansion and also pioneered innovative teacher training and development programs that have resulted in industry-leading employee retention and satisfaction.

"Avathon's guidance and support empowered us to build a business capable of providing and sustaining the highest-quality early childhood education services, even amid the gravest of challenges," said Wahl, CEO of BBMA. "As proponents of investing for growth, the team at Avathon enabled us to strengthen our operational foundation and lay the robust groundwork for a bright and promising future with our new partner."

Avathon invested in BBMA in October of 2018. This transaction marks Avathon's fifth realization since its founding in 2015.

Baird and William Blair served as financial advisors to BBMA and Baker Hostetler served as BBMA's legal counsel.

About Avathon Capital: Avathon Capital, a private equity firm based in Chicago, specializes in investing in growing lower middle market companies in the education and workforce markets. Avathon's principals are curious, creative, determined, and thoughtful investors. They show up prepared and ready to turn their relationships and experience into a competitive advantage for their partners.

Avathon selectively targets opportunities where it can invest $20 to $50 million of equity capital and take a meaningful ownership position in companies with the potential to become enduring and strategically important businesses in their market. For more information visit: www.avathoncapital.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy: Big Blue Marble Academy operates 67 schools across eight states providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer programs for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years. BBMA nurtures students' minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world. For additional information on Big Blue Marble Academy, see https://bbmacademy.com/.

About Leeds Equity Partners: Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/.

Media contact: Taylor Trovillion, taylor.trovillion@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Avathon Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.